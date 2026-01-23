A top religious leader has criticised prolonged school closures in Kwara, while cattle markets previously linked to banditry have reopened

In a chat with Legit.ng, a legal expert warned that neglect of schools threatens youth education and long-term regional development

Residents expressed concern over persistent insecurity and government actions that appear inconsistent

Residents of Kwara South have raised the alarm over what they describe as a troubling contradiction in the state government’s handling of insecurity, as schools remain shut in several communities while cattle markets previously linked to banditry continue to operate.

Legit.ng reports that schools in parts of Kwara South have been closed since November 2025 due to rising insecurity and bandit attacks, with the state government ordering a shutdown “until further notice” to protect students and staff

Speaking to Legit.ng, community leaders and professionals expressed deep concern that prolonged school closures are endangering the future of children in the region, even as economic activities believed to pose security risks are allowed to continue.

Top cleric questions governance policies

The Chief Imam of Oro, Sheikh Dr. Taofiq Sanusi, questioned the direction of governance in the state.

The religious leader lamented that political promises have not translated into meaningful progress for ordinary people.

“I am even confused where we are heading in Kwara state,” Imam Sanusi said.

“We did ‘Otoge’ political movement, we did ‘Osuwa’ movement, thinking the state would move better, nothing changes.”

He warned that insecurity and policy decisions were having a disproportionate impact on Kwara South, particularly on access to education.

“The future of our children in Kwara South is at risk because of what is happening currently,” he said.

“In the whole of Kwara state today, there are reports of bandits, some Boko Haram members too, but why is it that it is only children from Kwara South that are being denied education?”

Imam Sanusi further criticised the prolonged closure of schools, noting its long-term implications for leadership and development in the state.

“This is bad for us,” he added. “How can someone who does not have an education become a governor of the state in the future? How can he even be a commissioner in the future?”

The cleric also drew a comparison between the treatment of schools and cattle markets, locally known as Kara, which were earlier shut down over alleged links to banditry but reopened almost immediately.

“This was not how the government approached the issue of Kara when they announced that they should be closed over alleged links with banditry,” Sanusi said. “That order did not last for more than a day before it was reversed.”

According to him, the contrast is painful for affected communities. “The same government could ask our children to stay at home without schools for a good three months in some communities in Kwara South,” he said.

“The same people who opened Kara market so as to enable them collect taxes now find it comfortable to shut down schools against our children.”

Lawyer calls for action on marginalisation

A prominent legal practitioner from the region, Titilope Akogun Esq., also told Legit.ng that the crisis reflects a broader pattern of neglect in Kwara South.

“Today, events have proven otherwise,” Akogun said.

“The same insecurity has now spread to Oro in Irepodun Local Government, where credible reports indicate that the College of Education, Oro, is on the verge of closure.”

Kwara South schools stay closed while cattle markets linked to bandits reopen, causing outrage.

He described the shutdown of key institutions as deeply troubling.

“The painful shutdown of the Oke Ode School of Nursing and the persistent neglect and now looming threat facing the College of Education, Oro, reveal a troubling and undeniable pattern of abandonment in Kwara South,” he stated.

Akogun stressed that the situation goes beyond isolated incidents.

“These are not isolated occurrences,” he said.

“They are symptoms of a deeper and more dangerous problem: political silence, weak advocacy, and a culture of fear among those who ought to speak boldly and act decisively in defence of the people.”

Calling for collective action, the lawyer warned against normalising marginalisation.

“Kwara South must not continue to accept marginalisation as fate or destiny,” Akogun said.

“When vital institutions are allowed to decay, relocate, or shut down without resistance, the future of our youth is deliberately compromised.”

He added pointedly, “Silence in the face of injustice is not wisdom. It is cowardice.”

The lawyer urged leaders and stakeholders in the region to rise to their responsibilities.

“Our people deserve leaders and stakeholders who will confront these injustices head-on, demand accountability, and insist on fairness and equitable development. Anything short of this is a betrayal of our collective future.”

Akogun also raised concerns about the absence of strong opposition and independent voices.

“When opposition voices are weakened, decimated, or silenced; when leaders and followers all eat comfortably from the same pot of soup, who then stands up for the people when things begin to go wrong?” he asked.

He concluded by posing questions she said should trouble the conscience of the region:

“Who exactly is expected to speak out? Who is mandated to defend the interests of Kwara South? And why have those entrusted with this responsibility chosen silence?”

As insecurity persists and schools remain closed in parts of Kwara South, residents told Legit.ng that they fear the long-term consequences for education, equality, and the future leadership of the state unless urgent and fair action is taken.

