Thousands of students in Kwara have missed school and exam registration due to rising insecurity in their communities

A resident told Legit.ng families live in constant fear as schools remain closed and security forces are overstretched

Some students have been advised to relocate for exams, but many cannot afford to move to safer areas

Ilorin, Kwara state - Thousands of secondary school students across Kwara North and parts of Kwara South may miss the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC) and the forthcoming National Examination Council (NECO) examinations following prolonged school closures triggered by growing insecurity in affected communities, Legit.ng has learned.

Kwara students risk missing national exams as terror attacks force school closures across communities. Photo: RealAARahman, waecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Findings revealed that several schools have been forcefully shut in vulnerable areas as residents flee or restrict movement amid fears of terrorist attacks and kidnappings.

One of the affected communities is Ara in the Oyun Local Government Area of Kwara state, where students have reportedly been unable to attend classes or complete examination registration processes due to security threats.

How insecurity has affected students’ education

A resident, Alhaja Rasheedat Ishola, who spoke with Legit.ng, described the tense atmosphere in the community, saying residents now live in constant fear.

“We don't have peace of mind in Ara. They said the terrorists are hiding in our bush. The security personnel we have here have been patrolling the whole community, but we still need more security,” she said.

She explained that fear intensified after a threatening letter allegedly linked to terrorists was discovered in a local market.

“A letter from the terrorists was found in the market at Olokada’s park, and it was taken to Kabiyesi. They summoned the security, and the security were patrolling up and down, but they are not here permanently,” she added.

According to her, security operatives have been overstretched as they also respond to threats in neighbouring communities, leaving residents feeling exposed.

“The security is also in Ilemona. We heard that the terrorists are in Ilemona too, so the security stayed there overnight, and not stable here in Ara. We haven’t even seen those security guards this morning(Monday),” she said.

Alhaja Ishola lamented that the situation has directly affected students preparing for national examinations.

“Our children can’t even go to school since last week, and some of them want to write WAEC. They were asked to thumbprint, but they were unable to go to school due to the incident,” she told Legit.ng.

Are families struggling to relocate for exams?

Legit.ng gathered that similar situations are unfolding in several communities across Kwara North and Kwara South, where insecurity has disrupted academic activities and forced parents to keep children at home.

Rising insecurity halts classes, exam registration, and threatens academic year in Kwara.

Source: Original

Some teachers reportedly advised students preparing for WAEC and NECO examinations to relocate to Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, where schools remain open and relatively secure.

A parent from Kwara North told Legit.ng that many families could not afford relocation despite the risk of their children missing critical examinations.

“Teachers told some students to move to Ilorin if they want to continue registration and exams, but not every parent has the money or relatives there. Many students are now stranded,” the parent said.

Residents linked the disruption to the broader wave of insecurity spreading across parts of Kwara State, particularly rural communities bordering forest areas where armed groups are believed to operate.

Community members warned that continued school closures could worsen educational setbacks already facing rural students.

“If the government does not act quickly, many children will lose this academic year. Education is already suffering because parents are more concerned about safety than sending their children to school,” another resident said.

Residents are now calling on both the state and federal governments to deploy a more permanent security presence to affected communities to restore confidence and allow schools to reopen safely.

Terrorists kill family near Kwara NYSC camp

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that terrorists attacked Gidan Sani village near the Kwara NYSC Camp, killing a woman and her two children. The victims belonged to the family of local farmer Alhaji Abdullahi.

The assailants struck without warning, leaving Alhaji Abdullahi seriously injured. Residents described the attack as shocking, coming just days after Vice President Kashim Shettima’s visit.

Authorities, however, linked the attack to a Sadiku-led Boko Haram faction.

