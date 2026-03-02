Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is confirmed alive amid speculation of his assassination

Reports clarified that the US-Israeli joint airstrikes targeted buildings but did not hit Ahmadinejad's residence

Ahmadinejad's close associate assured the public that the 69-year-old is safe despite attacks on his security detail

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering world news and global affairs.

Tehran, Iran - Contrary to viral social media posts, former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is alive and unharmed as joint US-Israeli attacks target Iran's senior leadership and military infrastructure.

As reported by Anadolu Agency on Sunday, March 1, a close aide of the former Iranian leader debunked Ahmadinejad's assassination.

International media confirm Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is alive, dismissing reports of his death in US–Israel airstrikes. Photo credit: @BRICSinfo,@SprinterPress/X

Source: Twitter

Associate debunks Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's killing

The adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“I am in touch with him. All is good."

The source added:

“A building related to his security detail was struck yesterday. Three of his bodyguards, members of the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps), have been killed. His own residence remained unaffected and was not targeted 100 meters away from that building."

In the same vein, the Global Times corroborated the reporting from Anadolu Agency, stating that Ahmadinejad is alive and safe.

These rebuttals followed claims, especially from some Israeli media outlets and pro‑Israel social media users on Sunday, March 1, that Ahmadinejad had been killed in US–Israeli airstrikes on Iran. However, there has been no conclusive evidence to support the claim.

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s profile

A populist hard‑liner, Ahmadinejad often sparked controversy during his presidency from 2005 to 2013 as the sixth president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, attracting both domestic and international criticism for his policies and rhetoric.

His strong rhetoric against the United States and Israel and unbending stance on Iran's nuclear programme have proved popular at home but have enraged the West.

In 2009, international criticism intensified when his re-election caused his country's worst political unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The results, disputed by defeated reformists and moderates who demanded a rerun, led to violent anti-government protests. They were crushed.

Ayatollah Khamenei killed in Iran

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes.

Khamenei's daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were also killed in US-Israeli strikes, Iranian state media also reported on Sunday, March 1.

Heightened Iran and Middle East tensions prompt safety advisories across the globe following the Arab country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing. Photo credit: @TheRealKeStar

Source: Twitter

US President Donald Trump confirmed in a social media post that he also believed Khamenei was killed on Saturday, February 28.

Iran later confirmed Khamenei's assassination and announced 40 days of national mourning.

Iran crisis: 3 US service members killed

In the same vein, authorities confirmed that three US service members were killed and five others seriously wounded during operations against Iran.

It is not clear where the three US service members' deaths took place, but Iran has launched retaliatory attacks on Israeli and American assets in Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Oman in the hours following reports of Khamenei's death.

Trump responds to Iran's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump warned Iran not to attack the American assets in the Middle East.

Trump stated that if such is continued, the US will not hesitate to hit the country with unprecedented force.

Source: Legit.ng