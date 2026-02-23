The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has reportedly approved the cancellation of 485 land documents in Abuja, after they failed to meet the official verification standards.

It was learnt that the move followed a comprehensive screening exercise that was carried out by the Department of Land Administration in conjunction with the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS).

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike revokes 485 land certificate in Abuja Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the affected documents failed the authentication checks, and many of them were confirmed to be fake.

The announcement was disclosed in a statement on Monday, February 23 and marked Batch 1. The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) disclosed that the authority has removed invalid applications from the regularisation database. The announcement was directed at applicants who have submitted their land documents to the area council for validation.

The news of the nullification has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Everything Politics questioned how the documents were approved in the first place:

"If the documents were fake, who approved them in the first place. Land ownership in Abuja is already complicated. Nullifying hundreds of documents without a clear public explanation could create uncertainty and fear among investors and residents. Isn't this political?"

Sen. Idris Haruna raised a major question:

"Yes, nullifying 485 fake or unverified land documents shows that the FCT Ministry is taking fraud seriously. But how did these documents pass through the system in the first place? This exposes serious weaknesses or worse, corruption within the land administration process. Citizens who played by the rules are now left to navigate the confusion, while the real perpetrators may still go unpunished. And this should not be motivated by politics. Every citizen deserves fairness and justice."

Chris Aspirewealth advised Abuja landlords:

"If you bought land in Abuja with 'God's grace' and backdated documents, please check on your property today. Wike doesn't recognise that specific type of grace. Abuja isn't for the weak!"

Habiba accused the minister:

"This is another of his land-grabbing schemes. People will lose valuable lands that they paid for, and he will simply re-allocate the same land to family and cronies. What a shame!"

Kingsley alleged that it is a means to grab land:

"In the same way, @elrufai grabbed the lands when he was minister of FCT, and when he was asked, he said when it's your turn, grab FCT lands and give it to your enemies. There's no hope of due process anymore because @GovWike is now the FCT minister to grab the lands and give them to whoever."

You can read more comments on the news on X here:

Source: Legit.ng