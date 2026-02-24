Isaac Fayose questioned where the online critics were last week when Peter Obi was physically present at a protest

Nigerian businessman and commentator Isaac Fayose has come to the defence of former presidential candidate Peter Obi, following remarks by social critic Geh Geh describing him as an “online president.”

Geh Geh had earlier criticised Obi, suggesting that the former Anambra governor lacked the strength expected of a political opposition figure. But Fayose was having none of it.

Isaac Fayose questions where Geh Geh was last week when Peter Obi was physically present at a protest.

“Peter Obi has done his bit” - Fayose

In a passionate response, Fayose argued that Obi has played his part in Nigeria’s political space and deserves recognition rather than ridicule.

“The online people calling Peter Obi the online president. Peter Obi has done his bit. History will be kind to Peter Obi,” he said.

Fayose referenced Obi’s recent participation in protests advocating for real-time electronic transmission of election results, questioning critics who, according to him, prefer commentary over civic action.

“The man was out with us last week protesting for real-time election electronic transmission. Where were you?” he asked.

The businessman criticised what he described as a culture of online analysis without physical engagement.

“You are online making skits. You are online doing live streaming. You would rather go for Peller and Carter Efe than to come out and fight for your rights,” he said.

Fayose broadened the discussion to the state of democracy in Africa, alleging that entrenched political systems have made genuine change difficult.

“Many African leaders now are over 80 years. Many have sat in power for long. Democracy in Africa is a big scam,” he stated.

Comparing Obi to Atiku, Sowore

Fayose also drew comparisons between the former governor and other opposition figures such as Atiku Abubakar and Omoyele Sowore.

He argued that repeated attempts at the presidency without victory do not automatically make a candidate weak.

“If Atiku is wronged, Atiku has been on the ballot four, five times. Did he win anything?” he queried.

On Sowore, he added that despite being described as “rugged,” many of his online supporters fail to show up with votes or physical backing during elections.

Fayose maintained that Obi remains financially secure and popular, insisting that responsibility for political outcomes does not rest solely on candidates.

“You are the one that is suffering, it’s not him. Peter Obi is still very rich,” he said.

According to him, citizens must take accountability rather than shifting blame entirely to political figures.

Isaac Fayose insists that history will be kind to Obi, describing him as a man who is still very rich and popular.

Isaac Fayose speaks on the 2027 election

Isaac Fayose shared his view on the 2027 presidential election, describing it as a clash between "City Boys" and "Village Boys."

He said the “City Boys” are wealthy businessmen backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, while the “Village Boys” represent ordinary Nigerians and grassroots supporters.

Fayose declared support for Labour Party’s Peter Obi and predicted the former Anambra state governor would dominate the South-East and South-South regions.

