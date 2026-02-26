Families in Kwara have started praying at home after dark, as fear of terrorist attacks keeps them away from mosques

Residents said recent abductions and the Woro massacre have made night congregational prayers risky for local communities

Communities report that survival concerns now outweigh spiritual routines, with parents restricting children from attending evening prayers

Residents of several communities in Edu and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara state have suspended night congregational prayers, including Tarawih, Maghrib, and Isha’i prayers, over fears of renewed terrorist attacks, Legit.ng has gathered.

Sources who spoke with Legit.ng revealed that Muslim faithful in communities such as Gbugbu, Yikpata, Kali, Baburasa, and Gada Oli now observe their Ramadan prayers indoors as insecurity worsens across the area.

According to residents, the decision was taken after recent attacks by suspected terrorists who have reportedly targeted rural settlements, creating widespread panic, especially during evening and night hours when worshippers usually gather in mosques.

What fears linger after Woro massacre?

A resident of Gbugbu told Legit.ng that attendance at mosques dropped sharply after armed men allegedly invaded the community during Ramadan and abducted several people.

“Before now, the mosque used to be full during Tarawih prayers, but after the terrorists came into Gbugbu and abducted people, nobody wants to risk going out at night again,” the resident said.

Another community member explained that even Maghrib and Isha’i congregational prayers, traditionally observed in large numbers during Ramadan, have been affected.

“Immediately it gets dark, everywhere becomes quiet. People quickly pray Maghrib and Isha’i inside their houses because movement at night is now dangerous,” the source said.

Residents in Kali, Baburasa, and Gada Oli said fear remains high following the massacre of 176 people in nearby Woro, an incident they described as deeply traumatic for surrounding communities.

“What happened in Woro changed everything for us. Since that massacre, people no longer feel safe gathering in crowds, especially at night,” a resident of Baburasa told Legit.ng.

Why families are praying at home during Ramadan

Another source added that despite the spiritual importance attached to congregational worship during Ramadan, survival has become the immediate concern for many families.

“We know the rewards of praying together during Ramadan are great, especially Tarawih, but life comes first. Families now pray together at home instead of going to the mosque,” the resident said.

In Gada Oli, a community member said parents have warned their children and relatives against stepping out after sunset.

“Our elders advised everyone to remain indoors once it is evening. Even those who never missed mosque prayers before now stay at home because nobody knows where the attackers may strike next,” a community member said.

Residents across the affected communities called for increased security patrols and stronger government intervention, warning that continued fear could further disrupt religious and social life during the holy month.

