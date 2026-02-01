Former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has questioned the fairness of her bribery trial in London

Former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has questioned the fairness of her ongoing bribery allegations trial in the United Kingdom.

The case is being heard at Southwark Crown Court in London.

In a statement released by her media aide, Bolouere Opukiri, Alison-Madueke said her legal team, led by Jonathan Laidlaw and Alistair Richardson, argued that both the British and Nigerian governments had denied her access to crucial documents needed for her defence.

She insisted that the trial should not proceed if the authorities were unwilling to provide the materials necessary for her legal representation.

Trial at Southwark crown court

Alison-Madueke, who once briefly served as President of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is standing trial alongside her brother, Doye Agama, aged 69. Agama has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery relating to his church.

Their co-defendant, Olatimbo Ayinde, aged 54, has also pleaded not guilty to one count of bribing Alison-Madueke between 2012 and 2014 and one count of bribery of a foreign public official.

Defence lawyers’ position

Her lawyers maintained that the absence of key documents undermined her ability to mount a proper defence. They claimed that the actions of both governments had placed her at a disadvantage in the proceedings.

Alison-Madueke’s statement highlighted her demand for transparency and fairness, stressing that the trial should not continue under current conditions.

Who is Diezani?

Diezani Alison-Madueke is a former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum who served between 2008 and 2015. She was the first woman to hold the position and also briefly became President of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

During her tenure, she was a prominent figure in Nigeria’s oil sector, but her career later became overshadowed by corruption allegations. Alison-Madueke has faced investigations in both Nigeria and the United Kingdom, where she is currently standing trial over bribery charges.

Despite the controversies, she remains one of the most recognisable names in Nigeria’s political and energy landscape.

Ex-oil minister Diezani spent N3.8bn at luxury store

Legit.ng earlier reported that a London court has heard that more than £2 million was spent at luxury department store Harrods on behalf of a former Nigerian Oil minister now standing trial over alleged bribery linked to oil and gas contracts.

Prosecutors told jurors that the spending formed part of an arrangement that provided an extravagant lifestyle in the United Kingdom.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, 65, who served as Nigeria’s minister of petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015, denies five counts of accepting bribes and a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery. According to BBC, the case is being heard at Southwark Crown Court, where details of her alleged benefits were outlined during opening proceedings.

