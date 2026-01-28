A London court heard that more than £2 million was allegedly spent at Harrods on behalf of former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke

A London court has heard that more than £2 million was spent at luxury department store Harrods on behalf of a former Nigerian oil minister now standing trial over alleged bribery linked to oil and gas contracts.

Prosecutors told jurors that the spending formed part of an arrangement that provided an extravagant lifestyle in the United Kingdom.

Diezani Alison-Madueke, 65, who served as Nigeria’s minister of petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015, denies five counts of accepting bribes and a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

According to BBC, the case is being heard at Southwark Crown Court, where details of her alleged benefits were outlined during opening proceedings.

Diezani's luxury lifestyle alleged by prosecutors

Jurors were told that Alison-Madueke was provided with what prosecutors described as a life of luxury. This allegedly included access to multimillion-pound properties, a chauffeur-driven car, private jet travel, and £100,000 in cash.

The court also heard that £4.6 million was spent refurbishing properties in London and Buckinghamshire, said to have been used by the former minister.

According to the prosecution, more than £2 million was spent at Harrods using payment cards belonging to Nigerian businessman Kolawole Aluko and the debit card of his company, Tenka Limited.

The court heard that Alison Madueke had a personal shopper at the store, a service reserved for Harrods Rewards Black Tier members who spend more than £10,000 annually.

Prosecutors examine Diezani's lifestyle

Prosecutors said the alleged benefits were provided by individuals and companies seeking to secure or retain lucrative contracts with Nigeria’s state-owned oil entities.

Alexandra Healy KC, leading the prosecution, told the court:

“This case is about bribery in relation to the oil and gas industry in Nigeria during the period 2011 to 2015.”

She said companies interested in contracts with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiaries offered significant financial advantages to Alison Madueke.

Healy added:

“We live in a global society. Bribery and corruption undermine the proper functioning of the global market.”

Jurors were shown images of a Buckinghamshire property known as The Falls, purchased in 2010 by Nigerian businessman Olajide Omokore.

From late 2011, Alison Madueke was alleged to have had exclusive use of the house, which includes a cinema room. She reportedly stayed there several times and spent weeks writing a book.

The court also heard that £500,000 was paid in rent for two central London flats occupied by Alison Madueke and her mother between 2011 and 2014. Prosecutors said records showed Tenka Limited covered the costs.

Alison Madueke is standing trial alongside oil executive Olatimbo Ayinde, who denies bribery charges, and her brother, former archbishop Doye Agama, who is accused of conspiracy to commit bribery.

The trial, expected to last about 12 weeks, continues.

Nigeria is a major oil producer and member of Opec, though prosecutors noted that the country’s wider population has long struggled to benefit from its energy wealth.

