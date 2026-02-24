A former Adamawa councilor has been brutally killed, with his body recovered from a stream near his community

Family member who spoke to Legit.ng described the attack as deliberate, citing prior assaults linked to past political involvement

The deceased was a politician who served as a councilor of Bille ward and the leader of the Demsa Legislative Council

An incident happened in the Bille community of Demsa Local Government Area of Adamawa state, where a former councilor of the community was brutally killed, and his body was thrown into a stream of water near the village on February 15, 2026, on his way back home from Numan Local Government Area.

Family mourns Hon. David Dahbille Ndevino after body recovered from stream in Demsa.

The deceased Hon. David Dahbille Ndevino, a 43-year-old, was attacked by unknown individuals who used a machete to stab him on the head, beat him up, and drag him into a stream. He was attacked not once, because during the last chairmanship election, he was beaten up and taken to prison for trying to stop a quarrel among political parties.

The community is in an unrest situation when it was discovered that such had happened. The people are pained, sorrowful, and full of mystery due to the humble personality of the deceased.

Was the killing premeditated? Family speaks

Speaking to Legit.ng, a grieving relative said he was at home with his family when a phone call informed him that his brother had been attacked. The family member, who preferred anonymity, lamented:

"I was sitting quietly with my family when my phone rang. When I picked it, my younger brother told me that we just lost our brother. He was attacked and beaten to death by unknown individuals who, after hitting his head with a machete, dragged him into the bush and threw his lifeless body in a stream of water."

"Immediately, I rushed to the village where the incident happened. My brother has a motorcycle which he uses as a means of transpiration, he went to Numan to buy foodstuffs for his family, and on his way, his motorcycle developed an issue, which he stopped and successfully rectified the issue, then continued moving."

"Before the attack, someone said, she overheard a man making a phone call beside her house, like a spy sent to monitor my brother's movement. He was informing them about how my brother's motorcycle developed an issue and how he has rectified it, and the time he started moving. It was not up to an hour when the news about my brother's death circulated the entire community."

The relative who expressed belief that the killing was planned noted that the deceased had previously been attacked and even jailed after attempting to stop a political quarrel during a past chairmanship election.

"He was a politician who served as a councilor of Bille ward and the leader of Demsa Legislative Council of the Local Government Area because the attackers hid themselves in a nearby bush and set up stones with leaves on the road that would make him slow down his movement, and they attacked him."

"I plead with the government to make investigations into those who have murdered my brother. Justice should be served for my brother. Our aged parents are so devastated and deeply pained by his demise. The sorrowful moment can never be forgotten easily."

Mystery surrounds death of Adamawa ex-councilor found in stream near Bille village. Photo: SP Nguroje

