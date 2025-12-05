Armed men stormed a former Adamawa councilor’s home, leaving the community in fear

The slain councilor’s sons were abducted, with kidnappers demanding a hefty ransom urgently

The family still struggles to raise 7 million naira, fearing for the children’s lives as the government remains silent.

The former councilor of Madagali Local Government Area in Kirchinga community, Adamawa state, Shamalsinmi Umaru, was on Friday, November 28, killed by unknown assailants at around 10:30 p.m. in his home. Adding to the family’s and community’s distress, his two sons were also abducted.

Speaking to Legit.ng correspondent, a family member who preferred anonymity, expressed,

"The former councilor by name Shamalsinmi is my closest sibling, and we do almost everything together as a family. Around 10:00 pm on Friday night, when everyone had retired to bed, we heard a knock at the door of his first wife's room, and my brother, being the husband, asked who they were, and they answered that it was them."

"From their response, he noticed they were kidnappers, so he asked his wife not to open the door for them. They started to knock on his room, broke the door, and pulled him out. So he asked them what they wanted; if it was money, he didn't have it. They demanded he should follow them."

"He refused to follow them, looking at his children and wives, and he pleaded with them to allow him to be, but unfortunately, they shot him, the first bullet hit his head and the second one in his stomach. That was how he fell on the ground, and we lost him."

"We were all in a devastating situation, in so much pain, looking at how our brother was killed before our eyes, and we couldn't do anything to save him, then the worst happened. They went into his wife's room and carried her two male children away without saying anything to us, even when we were all pleading with them."

He lamented that:

"They called us on Tuesday demanding a ransom of 7million naira before Sunday, if not, they will kill the two children."

"We don't have such an amount of money; we are presently selling all our assets just to make sure we meet their demand, but even if we sell everything we have, we cannot provide such an amount of money as they are demanding."

Family speaks on government intervention

His words:

"The government has not intervened in any way yet, but I'm on the government to come to our aid in helping us to raise the 7milliom naira ransom they are demanding. We don't want our children to be killed, the way they killed our brother."

Sharing details on the state of the mother of the children, he said:

"Since the day that the incident happened, she has been depressed, frustrated, and in a critical situation. She is gradually losing all hope, always calling her children's name and that of her husband, and that is why we are pleading for help."

He finally added that,

"The time frame given to us is very short, and we need to provide the money before Sunday. We in the entire local community are living in deep fear of what will be our fate."

