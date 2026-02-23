Former Chief Medical Director of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, Dr. Muhammad Bello Sulaiman, is dead

Egypt - A former Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, Dr. Muhammad Bello Sulaiman, has died.

Sources close to the family confirmed that Dr. Sulaiman passed away on Saturday, February 20, while receiving treatment at a hospital in Egypt. Further details surrounding the circumstances of his death were not immediately disclosed.

Tributes pour in from political leaders

The news of his passing has drawn tributes from political leaders and associates in Katsina state.

In a Facebook post, former Katsina North Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita described the late medical doctor as a committed professional whose dedication to public service left a lasting mark on the state’s health sector, Vanguard reported.

“We mourn the passing of Dr. Bello. May Allah have mercy on him and make his good deeds a source of salvation in the Hereafter,” Kaita wrote.

Family: ‘His passion for Katsina was legendary’

Reflecting on their working relationship, the former lawmaker highlighted Dr. Sulaiman’s hands-on approach to healthcare development across Katsina state.

“His passion for the development of Katsina was legendary. When I was in the Assembly, he was always present in my office, moving tirelessly from place to place to improve healthcare across the state,” he added.

Kaita also prayed that Allah grants the deceased eternal rest in Jannah.

Commended for reforms in Katsina health sector

Dr. Sulaiman was widely respected for his contributions to healthcare delivery in Katsina State, particularly during his tenure as CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital.

At a ceremony marking the conclusion of his tenure in 2025, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Development, Muhammad Ali Pate, praised his leadership and reform efforts, Daily Trust reported.

The commendation was delivered through a ministerial representative, Abdulmajid Umar, who acknowledged the transformative initiatives introduced under Dr. Sulaiman’s administration.

His death has been described by colleagues as a significant loss to the medical community and to healthcare development in Katsina state.

