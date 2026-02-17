Civil rights leader and Rainbow PUSH Coalition founder, Rev. Jesse Jackson, died at 84

Jackson, a protégé of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gained national prominence after King’s assassination in 1968

Jackson negotiated international prisoner releases and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000

The towering civil rights leader and founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson, has died at the age of 84.

A spokesperson for the organisation and his son confirmed. Jackson had been hospitalised in recent months and was under observation for progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Source: Getty Images

“His unwavering commitment to justice, equality, and human rights helped shape a global movement for freedom and dignity. A tireless change agent, he elevated the voices of the voiceless – from his Presidential campaigns in the 1980s to mobilising millions to register to vote – leaving an indelible mark on history,” the Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement.

A protégé of Martin Luther King Jr.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, during the Jim Crow era, Jackson rose from humble beginnings to become a defining figure in American civil rights. A protégé of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson first gained national attention in the 1960s as a close aide to King.

After King’s assassination in 1968, Jackson quickly emerged as one of the most influential civil rights leaders in the country, noted for his charisma and willingness to challenge both political and social norms.

Pioneering presidential campaigns

Jackson made history with two landmark bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 1980s, campaigns that energised Black America and appealed to progressive White voters. His efforts are widely regarded as laying the groundwork for future Black political leaders, including Barack Obama.

“A Democratic Party that now represents a multicultural America and has someone like Kamala Harris as Vice President and Obama as President began in many ways with those Jackson campaigns,” said author David Masciotra.

Jackson also reformed the Democratic primary delegate system, introducing proportional representation, a change that helped Obama in 2008.

A life of advocacy and inspiration

Jackson’s activism extended beyond politics. His Rainbow Coalition brought together people of all races and backgrounds, including Black, White, Latino, Asian, Native American, and LGBTQ communities.

He famously said, “Our flag is red, white and blue, but our nation is a rainbow – red, yellow, brown, Black and White – and we’re all precious in God’s sight.”

His signature mantra, “Keep hope alive,” reflected a lifetime commitment to social justice spanning the Jim Crow era, the civil rights movement, and the post-civil rights era that included the election of Obama and the rise of Black Lives Matter.

Challenges and triumphs

Jackson faced personal and public challenges, including health issues and controversies, yet continued to effect change. In 1984, he negotiated the release of 48 Cuban and Cuban-American prisoners in Cuba and a US Navy lieutenant held in Syria. In 1999, he secured the release of American soldiers held in Yugoslavia and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2000.

Even in later years, Jackson remained a prominent voice in civil rights, advocating for voting rights, criminal justice reform, and equality. He stepped down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition in 2023 after more than 50 years of leadership.

Remembering a civil rights giant

Jackson’s influence on American politics and society is enduring. He was present at Barack Obama’s 2008 election-night victory in Chicago, reflecting on the sacrifices of those who made the moment possible.

“I cried because I thought about those who made it possible who were not there… those in the movement in the South,” Jackson said.

He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and their six children, Santita, Jesse Jr., Jonathan, Yusef, Jacqueline, and Ashley.

Jackson’s legacy as a moral visionary, trailblazing politician, and tireless advocate for human rights continues to inspire millions worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng