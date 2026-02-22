Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has warned village heads that their certificates will be withdrawn if government property is vandalised in their communities

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has warned that village heads risk losing their certificates if government property is vandalised within their domains.

He delivered the warning during the State Government House Monthly Prayer Service at the Latter House Chapel, Government House, Uyo, on February 20.

Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno warns village heads of certificate withdrawal over vandalism of government property. Photo credit: UmoEno/x

Source: Twitter

According to PUNCH, the governor stated that any village head who allows hoodlums to damage public facilities is of little use.

“Any village that we have government presence, and there is vandalism of government property in that village, we will withdraw the certificate of the village head,” he said.

Public property protection in Akwa Ibom

Governor Eno questioned the relevance of traditional leaders who fail to safeguard public assets.

“If a public school, well furnished with modern facilities by the government, could be conveniently vandalised by hoodlums in your locality, what is the usefulness of the village head there?” he asked.

He directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Frank Archibong, and the State Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, to convene a meeting with village heads to brief them on the matter.

Call for security consciousness

The governor urged Akwa Ibom residents to be vigilant and protect public property, stressing that safeguarding the common wealth of the people is a collective responsibility.

He also announced plans to provide mini water projects in each ward of the state. These projects will be managed by the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Committee, with his personal assistants in all wards directed to participate.

Prayer service highlights

The prayer service was themed “Unsearchable God,” based on Romans 11:33. Preaching on the theme, Rev. Bolaji Adeisrael, Presiding Bishop of Beautiful Gate Family Church, said God’s ways are mysterious but favourable to His children. He encouraged Christians to trust and obey God to experience His help and power.

The service featured praise, worship, choir ministrations, and prayers. It was attended by Deputy Governor Senator Akon Eyakenyi, Coordinator of the Office of the First Lady Lady Helen Obareki, Secretary to the State Government Prince Enobong Uwah, members of the State Executive Council, political leaders, captains of industry, clergy, and other government officials.

Akwa Ibom State announces mini water projects across wards to strengthen community development and infrastructure. Photo credit: Umo Eno/x

Source: Twitter

