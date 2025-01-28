Tragedy has struck again in Akwa Ibom state as the deputy governor, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, loses daughter, Blessing

The deceased died from complications arising from childbirth seven months after her wedding in Uyo, the state capital

The unfortunate incident happened a few months after the state governor, Umo Eno, lost his wife, Pastor Mrs. Patience

Akwa Ibom state, Uyo - The Akwa Ibom state deputy governor, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, has lost her daughter, Blessing to the cold hands of death.

It was gathered that Blessing died from complications arising from childbirth in a Port Harcourt hospital in Rivers state.

As reported by Leadership, the deceased recently got married about seven months ago.

Condolences from government officials, politicians, and friends have been pouring in for the bereaved family in their moment of grief.

Videos and photos of the wedding ceremony of Blessing and her husband, Olumuyiwa Adewumi, at the Int'l Worship Centre in Uyo, the state capital have continued to flood social media.

Tributes have also been shared on social media as the tragic incident happened just a few months after the death of the governor's wife.

An X user, Idiongo P. Udoh @IdiongoUdoh_, described the unfortunate incident as heartbreaking.

Esther Umoh @EstherUmoh10

Dear Blessing, with a heavy heart, I say goodbye.

May God bring comfort to your mother (the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State), your loving husband, and your best friend of 17 years, Eby.

You truly had a sweet soul.

UFOK OKUK @Sifon_Bassey

"My condolences to the deputy governor of Akwa Ibom state on the loss of her daughter. The loss of a child is such a sad experience.

"This is so sad. May God grant the family the strength to bear this huge loss."

According to the state website, the deputy governor is blessed with five adorable children and 10 grandchildren before the tragic incident. The deceased, Blessing is one of her five children.

Legit.ng recalls that Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, passed away on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital after a brief illness.

Governor Umo Eno expressed gratitude for the support during this difficult time and assured residents of his unwavering commitment to serving the state despite the personal tragedy.

The family requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother.

