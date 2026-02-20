Governor Zulum has provided scholarships for brilliant but indigent students of Borno state to study at Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM)

The governor made this known while presenting a cheque of N2.5 billion to the institution as payment for the beneficiaries’ annual school fees

The founder of the university, Isaac Balami, promised that the scholarship beneficiaries from Borno state would be among those who would build the first made-in-Nigeria aircraft

Maidiguri, Borno state - Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state, has unveiled the successful candidates for the state government scholarship to study at Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 19, the governor also presented a cheque of N2.5 billion to the institution as payment for the beneficiaries’ annual school fees.

Governor Zulum allocates N2.5 billion for scholarships at Isaac Balami University for indigent Borno students.

The unveiling and cheque presentation ceremony was held at the Government House in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Aviation varsity: Zulum hails Isaac Balami

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also commended the founder of the university, Isaac Balami, for returning home with the scholarship initiative and for offering additional scholarships to 54 other indigent students from the state.

Zulum, who had directed that only vulnerable students be considered, personally interacted with the candidates; two of whom were shortlisted from each of Borno’s local government areas.

“I’m pleased to know that the admission process has been concluded. I congratulate all of you on your success,” the governor said.

“What matters most is not just gaining admission, but how focused you will be in your studies. I advise you to remain dedicated and become good ambassadors of our state.”

Aviation varsity: Borno students get N500k support

The governor further announced a financial support of N500,000 for each student to assist with resumption expenses, directing that the funds be disbursed immediately.

In his remarks, the state commissioner for education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe recalled the government’s commitment to ensuring the scholarship programme became a reality. He disclosed that over 3000 applications were received following a statewide advertisement inviting indigent students to apply.

According to him, 1200 applicants were shortlisted for a written examination as directed by the governor, after which 54 candidates emerged successful.

Borno students to build made-in-Nigeria aircraft

The chairman and founder of IBUAM, Africa’s first indigenous aviation university, Isaac Balami, thanked Governor Zulum for fulfilling his scholarship pledge and assured him of the university’s commitment to producing highly skilled professionals who would contribute meaningfully to the state and nation.

“We will not fail you, Your Excellency. These students will be among those who will build the first made-in-Nigeria aircraft,” Balami said.

In addition to the 54 students sponsored by the state government, Balami personally offered scholarships to another 54 students as Aircraft technicians and planners.

He explained that his gesture was inspired by his personal experience as a young student who benefited from a Borno state government scholarship during the administration of former governor Ali Modu Sheriff.

“Having benefited from the state, it is only fair that I give back,” he said.

He further commended the Borno state Ministry of Education, particularly the commissioner, the permanent secretary, and the executive secretary of the scholarship board for what he described as professionalism and efficiency.

“The structure and system in place at the education ministry here in Borno is second to none. I’m impressed by the level of progress and organisation. This is governance,” Balami added.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the aviator congratulated them and urged them to brace up for the academic and professional responsibilities ahead.

Governor Zulum commends IBUAM founder, Isaac Balami, for returning to Borno with the scholarship initiative.

