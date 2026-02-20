Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Scholarships: Borno Govt Pays N2.5bn Annual Fees for Students at Isaac Balami University
Education

Scholarships: Borno Govt Pays N2.5bn Annual Fees for Students at Isaac Balami University

by  Nurudeen Lawal
4 min read
  • Governor Zulum has provided scholarships for brilliant but indigent students of Borno state to study at Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM)
  • The governor made this known while presenting a cheque of N2.5 billion to the institution as payment for the beneficiaries’ annual school fees
  • The founder of the university, Isaac Balami, promised that the scholarship beneficiaries from Borno state would be among those who would build the first made-in-Nigeria aircraft

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Maidiguri, Borno state - Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, the governor of Borno state, has unveiled the successful candidates for the state government scholarship to study at Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM).

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 19, the governor also presented a cheque of N2.5 billion to the institution as payment for the beneficiaries’ annual school fees.

Governor Zulum awards N2.5 billion scholarship for Borno students at Isaac Balami University
Governor Zulum allocates N2.5 billion for scholarships at Isaac Balami University for indigent Borno students. Photo: Borno state government
Source: UGC

The unveiling and cheque presentation ceremony was held at the Government House in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Read also

Video of Obi Cubana’s friend criticising Tinubu resurfaces days after joining City Boy

Aviation varsity: Zulum hails Isaac Balami

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum also commended the founder of the university, Isaac Balami, for returning home with the scholarship initiative and for offering additional scholarships to 54 other indigent students from the state.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Zulum, who had directed that only vulnerable students be considered, personally interacted with the candidates; two of whom were shortlisted from each of Borno’s local government areas.

“I’m pleased to know that the admission process has been concluded. I congratulate all of you on your success,” the governor said.
“What matters most is not just gaining admission, but how focused you will be in your studies. I advise you to remain dedicated and become good ambassadors of our state.”

Aviation varsity: Borno students get N500k support

The governor further announced a financial support of N500,000 for each student to assist with resumption expenses, directing that the funds be disbursed immediately.

In his remarks, the state commissioner for education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe recalled the government’s commitment to ensuring the scholarship programme became a reality. He disclosed that over 3000 applications were received following a statewide advertisement inviting indigent students to apply.

Read also

Ramadan 2026: Northern governor surprises over 300,000 households with food items

According to him, 1200 applicants were shortlisted for a written examination as directed by the governor, after which 54 candidates emerged successful.

Borno students to build made-in-Nigeria aircraft

The chairman and founder of IBUAM, Africa’s first indigenous aviation university, Isaac Balami, thanked Governor Zulum for fulfilling his scholarship pledge and assured him of the university’s commitment to producing highly skilled professionals who would contribute meaningfully to the state and nation.

“We will not fail you, Your Excellency. These students will be among those who will build the first made-in-Nigeria aircraft,” Balami said.

In addition to the 54 students sponsored by the state government, Balami personally offered scholarships to another 54 students as Aircraft technicians and planners.

He explained that his gesture was inspired by his personal experience as a young student who benefited from a Borno state government scholarship during the administration of former governor Ali Modu Sheriff.

“Having benefited from the state, it is only fair that I give back,” he said.

He further commended the Borno state Ministry of Education, particularly the commissioner, the permanent secretary, and the executive secretary of the scholarship board for what he described as professionalism and efficiency.

Read also

UTME 2026: South East Renewed Hope Agenda flags off free JAMB registration for 10,000 students

“The structure and system in place at the education ministry here in Borno is second to none. I’m impressed by the level of progress and organisation. This is governance,” Balami added.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the aviator congratulated them and urged them to brace up for the academic and professional responsibilities ahead.

Governor Zulum awards N2.5 billion scholarship for Borno students at Isaac Balami University
Governor Zulum commends IBUAM founder, Isaac Balami, for returning to Borno with the scholarship initiative. Photo: Borno state government
Source: UGC

Zulum approves N706m scholarship for orphans

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Borno state expanded educational access for vulnerable groups as Governor Zulum approved N706.5 million for scholarships covering orphans of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and several other categories of students.

The executive secretary of the Borno state scholarship board, Dr Bala Isa, announced the approval during a media briefing in Maiduguri on Monday, December 1, 2025.

He said the governor directed that disbursement should begin immediately.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nurudeen Lawal avatar

Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng, where he applies his expertise to provide incisive coverage of events. He was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.

Tags:
Borno StateNigerian YouthsNigerian UniversitiesYouth EmpowermentBabagana Zulum
Hot:
Lean beef pattys Morgan brennan Hannah barron Klinefelter syndrome