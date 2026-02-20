Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and non-career ambassador designate, has identified as a Muslim in submission to one God, though he practices Orthodox Christianity

Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ambassador-designate Reno Omokri said on Friday, February 20, that in the sense of being submitted to one God, he is a Muslim.

Omokri clarified that his method of submission is through Orthodox Christianity.

One of Nigeria's ambassador-designates, Reno Omokri, says he is 'a Muslim in submission to one God', clarifying his practice of Orthodox Christianity.

Omokri gives religious explanation

Responding to an X (formerly Twitter) user, apparently a Muslim, who expressed hope that he would convert in the future, the former special assistant on new media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said their religious practices differ only in method.

Omokri wrote on his verified X account:

"The word Muslim means 'Submission' in Arabic. Anybody who genuinely submits to God, as they honestly perceive God to be, whether they are adherents of Judaism or Christianity, is automatically a Muslim according to the literal definition of the word or al-Muslimūn. You, as a muʾmin, do not have a monopoly on that title Muslim. Your exclusivity is in the term Islam, which is a Method of being a Muslim. It is the same way I will be a fool if I think that Christians have a monopoly on Nabi Isa (Yeshua, Jesus) and His mother, Mariam (Mary). Both of them are a part of Islamic beliefs. This is particularly important when you understand that Prophet Muhammad, Sallallahu Alayhi Wasallam, commanded the faithful to worship the God of Abraham and Moses."

Omokri continued:

"Between you and me, Liman, there is only a difference in method or approach. But as to destination, there is no difference, because there is only one God."

He added:

"I don't believe in the Trinity. I consider it a blasphemous abomination. But I believe in and am submitted to the one God, as you do. In that sense, I am a Muslim, although my method of submission is through Orthodox Christianity. Thanks again, Liman, Ramadan Kareem and may God bless you."

Reno Omokri rejects the Trinity, describing it as a blasphemous abomination.

Omokri is popular for using social media to comment on Nigeria's socio-political affairs.

The 52-year-old is a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as a fierce critic of presidential hopeful Peter Obi.

