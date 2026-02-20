“In That Sense, I Am A Muslim”: Reno Omokri Speaks As Man Predicts Conversion
- Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and non-career ambassador designate, has identified as a Muslim in submission to one God, though he practices Orthodox Christianity
- The prominent internet personality argued that submission to God transcends religious differences, emphasising unity in belief
- Omokri, who previously referred to himself as a pastor, rejected the concept of the Trinity and affirmed his personal connection to God, while respecting diverse expressions of faith
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering social issues in Nigeria and Africa.
Sokoto, Sokoto State - Ambassador-designate Reno Omokri said on Friday, February 20, that in the sense of being submitted to one God, he is a Muslim.
Omokri clarified that his method of submission is through Orthodox Christianity.
Omokri gives religious explanation
Responding to an X (formerly Twitter) user, apparently a Muslim, who expressed hope that he would convert in the future, the former special assistant on new media to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan said their religious practices differ only in method.
Omokri wrote on his verified X account:
"The word Muslim means 'Submission' in Arabic. Anybody who genuinely submits to God, as they honestly perceive God to be, whether they are adherents of Judaism or Christianity, is automatically a Muslim according to the literal definition of the word or al-Muslimūn. You, as a muʾmin, do not have a monopoly on that title Muslim. Your exclusivity is in the term Islam, which is a Method of being a Muslim. It is the same way I will be a fool if I think that Christians have a monopoly on Nabi Isa (Yeshua, Jesus) and His mother, Mariam (Mary). Both of them are a part of Islamic beliefs. This is particularly important when you understand that Prophet Muhammad, Sallallahu Alayhi Wasallam, commanded the faithful to worship the God of Abraham and Moses."
Omokri continued:
"Between you and me, Liman, there is only a difference in method or approach. But as to destination, there is no difference, because there is only one God."
He added:
"I don't believe in the Trinity. I consider it a blasphemous abomination. But I believe in and am submitted to the one God, as you do. In that sense, I am a Muslim, although my method of submission is through Orthodox Christianity. Thanks again, Liman, Ramadan Kareem and may God bless you."
Omokri is popular for using social media to comment on Nigeria's socio-political affairs.
The 52-year-old is a staunch supporter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as a fierce critic of presidential hopeful Peter Obi.
