The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, David Metcalf, has confirmed that Afeez Olatunji Adewale has been extradited from Nigeria to face charges in connection with the sexual extortion and death of a young man.

Adewale made his first appearance in federal court in Philadelphia before US Magistrate Judge Lynne A. Sitarski.

A statement from the US Attorney’s office said the extradition was completed on Friday, February 13, following extensive coordination between US and Nigerian authorities.

Arrest and international cooperation

Adewale was originally arrested in Nigeria on August 17, 2023, during a joint operation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) targeting individuals involved in sexual extortion of minors in the United States.

“The extradition of Adewale underscores the strong collaboration between the United States and Nigeria in bringing alleged offenders to justice,” Metcalf said.

The handover involved the US Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, the FBI Legal Attaché in Abuja, and the FBI, while Nigerian authorities, including the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Federal Ministry of Justice’s International Criminal Justice Cooperation Department, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), provided critical support, Vanguard reported.

Co-defendants already sentenced

Adewale joins his co-defendants Imoleayo Samuel Aina, also known as “Alice Dave,” 27, and Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun, 26, who were extradited in August 2024.

Abiodun pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud, receiving a five-year prison sentence from US District Judge Joel H. Slomsky in June 2025.

Aina also pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, interstate threat to injure reputation, receiving proceeds of extortion, money laundering conspiracy, and wire fraud, and was sentenced to six years in prison by Judge Slomsky in October 2025.

Case under investigation

The case is being investigated by the FBI Philadelphia’s Fort Washington Resident Agency and the Abington Township Police Department, and is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Patrick Brown.

Metcalf emphasised:

“The charges and allegations in the indictment are merely accusations. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.”

