Prince Emmanuel Umoh, resident pastor of Living Faith Church, was sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Gabriel Ette for stabbing his landlord, Gabriel Bassey Edward, to death in Uyo

Evidence presented by the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Justice showed Umoh entered the victim’s compound, emerged with bloodstains, and Edward’s body was later found with multiple lacerations

The court noted disputes over access to church property and rent payments, concluding the six-year prosecution with Umoh found guilty beyond reasonable doubt

An Akwa Ibom state High Court sitting in Uyo has sentenced a 29-year-old resident pastor of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel), Prince Emmanuel Umoh, to death by hanging for the murder of his landlord, Gabriel Bassey Edward.

Delivering judgment on Thursday, February 19, 2026, Justice Gabriel Ette found Umoh, pioneer resident pastor of the Ifa Ikot Ubo–Ifa Ikot Okpon branch, guilty of stabbing Edward to death on December 21, 2020, at Ifa Ikot Ubo in Uyo.

Prince Umoh, resident pastor at Living Faith Church, faces the death penalty by hanging after Justice Gabriel Ette rules him guilty of murdering his landlord in Uyo. Photo credit: Craig Stennett

Source: Getty Images

Victim’s background and dispute over property

Reports indicate that Edward, a 500-level Civil Engineering student at the University of Uyo, had moved into his late mother’s property to secure the estate and live closer to school. Part of the compound, formerly a nursery school established by his mother, had been rented to the church for worship at an annual fee of ₦150,000, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Resident pastor Prince Emmanuel Umoh is sentenced to death by hanging by Justice Gabriel Ette for stabbing his landlord, Gabriel Bassey Edward, to death in Uyo. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Court records revealed that the dispute between Edward and Umoh involved access to church property stored in the flat, missing items, and tensions over rent payments meant for property repairs.

Evidence presented before the court

Evidence before the court showed that Umoh was seen entering the compound on December 21, 2020, while neighbours later reported hearing loud screams. Umoh later emerged with bloodstains on his white garment, claiming he had fallen while attempting to hang a banner in the church.

Edward’s decomposing body was discovered on December 26, 2020, in his room, wrapped in a mat with multiple lacerations. A butcher’s knife was found beside the body.

The prosecution called six witnesses to testify, establishing that Umoh had been given a spare key to Edward’s flat to access church property, which later went missing. The court heard that this led to disputes and the eventual replacement of the flat’s locks after Umoh claimed he had lost the key.

Judge delivers sentence

In his ruling, Justice Gabriel Ette held that the prosecution proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and described the act as a severe betrayal of trust, Vanguard reported.

“Having found you guilty as charged, I hereby sentence you to death by hanging,” the judge declared.

Conclusion of a six-year prosecution

The conviction concludes nearly six years of legal proceedings led by the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Justice. In a bittersweet note, Edward’s academic result, released after his death, showed that he graduated with First Class honours.

This case highlights both the severity of criminal breaches of trust and the judicial system’s role in delivering justice in Akwa Ibom state.

Man ‘kills’ wife 8 months after wedding

Previously, Legit.ng reported that aperatives of the Edo state police command have arrested one Kelvin Izekor for allegedly killing his 38-year-old wife Success Izekor.

The suspect committed the crime on February 22, 2025, at their residence in Upper Mission Extension, Benin City.

Source: Legit.ng