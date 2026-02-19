Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration had constructed over 1,600 kilometres of roads since 2019 and set a target of 2,000 additional kilometres

Abeokuta, Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state has restated his administration’s determination to sustain the wide-scale reconstruction of roads across the state.

He said more than 1,600 kilometres of roads have been constructed since 2019, with a further 2,000 kilometres targeted before the end of his tenure.

The governor spoke during an inspection of ongoing projects, where he described road infrastructure as central to economic growth, mobility and social development in Ogun state.

He said the focus of his administration was to correct years of neglect through structured planning and engineering-based execution.

Ogun road projects gain renewed momentum

During the inspection, Abiodun reaffirmed his commitment to completing the 20-kilometre Akute to Ijoko arterial road.

He described the route as a major inter-zone connector and criticised earlier interventions, which he said worsened its condition.

He explained that his administration adopted a phased approach guided by engineering standards.

“This road is almost 20 kilometres long—20 kilometres of dual carriageway, which means 40 kilometres with drainage. By His grace, we will finish this road, my administration is committed to the ongoing road revolution that we have embarked upon,” he said.

Several federal roads passing through Ogun had deteriorated over decades, including the Ota to Idi Iroko corridor, Sagamu to Abeokuta axis and links connecting the state to Lagos and Ondo.

Observers say Abiodun inherited these roads at their worst but chose to intervene despite limited federal support.

One major project cited as transformative is the Ijebu Ode to Epe to Majoda Road, which has eased access to Lagos, improved market connectivity and increased investor confidence. Analysts now describe the state as an active construction zone where roads are tied directly to commerce and industry.

What major roads were completed in Ogun?

Major roads completed by the Abiodun-led administration, according to the state government, include: Abeokuta & Ogun Central Idi-Aba–Elite–One Lantoro Road (2 km); Bayo Oju–Ejigbo–Ijeun–Ake Road (1.42 km); Olomore–Sanni Road (3.41 km); Lafenwa Rounder–Ayetoro Road (6.5 km, Phase I); Somorin–Kemta–Idi-Aba Road (5.7 km); Obantoko Road (7.5 km); Kuto Flyover & Interchange Elega–Mokola Bridge Entrance Ijebu-Ode & Ogun East Sixteen completed urban roads; Molipa/Fusigboye/Ayegun/Ofosa Road (3.1 km) and Molipa Expressway (3.2 km).

Others are: Oru–Awa–Ilaporu–Ibadan Road (7.1 km); Ado-Odo/Ota & Ogun West Ikola/Navy/Osi–Ikola Road; Singer–Toll Gate Road; Completed phases of Atan–Lusada–Agbara Road; Palliative works on Sango–Idi-Iroko and Sango–Ota–Abeokuta corridors.

The newly approved roads are: Miliki Junction – Bode Olude – Alhaji Sugar Avenue Road, Abeokuta North (1.05 km, 10 m width), Paddy Arikawe Road, G.R.A Sagamu (3.39 km, 9 m width), Itanrin–Sabo Road, Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu (5.0 km, 10 m width).

Abiodun targets statewide infrastructure expansion

The commissioner for works, Ade Akinsanya, said road construction is ongoing in all 20 local government areas.

Speaking on Channels Television programme The Morning Brief, he said the administration inherited over 4,000 kilometres of bad roads and adopted a statewide strategy focused on rural access, economic hubs and food corridors.

Akinsanya said projects were evenly spread across the state and not limited to urban centres. He added that recently approved roads in Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu Ode reflected the growing population and industrial footprint of the state.

Despite criticism from opposition figures who circulate images of failed federal roads, the government insists its infrastructure programme remains consistent.

Officials say communities continue to feel the impact through improved movement, business activity and access to essential services.

