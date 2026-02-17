Lagos Clarifies Legality of VIS Operations After Appeal Court Ruling
- Lagos State clarifies Court of Appeal ruling affects only the Federal Capital Territory
- Vehicle Inspection Service operations in Lagos remain lawful and backed by state legislation
- Residents urged to disregard misinterpretations of the recent court ruling on vehicle enforcement
The Lagos State Ministry of Justice has clarified that the recent Court of Appeal ruling on Vehicle Inspection Officers in the Federal Capital Territory does not affect the operations of the Vehicle Inspection Service in the state.
Legit.ng reports that the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld a landmark ruling that stripped Vehicle Inspection Officers of powers to stop or fine motorists.
The judgment reaffirmed that only a court of competent jurisdiction could impose sanctions on road users.
The appellate court ruled that certain FCT officials lacked statutory authority to stop, impound, or fine motorists, thereby restricting such enforcement actions within the FCT.
As reported by The Nation, the ruling upheld a 2025 Federal High Court judgment.
Reacting to the appeal court ruling, the Lagos State Government said the ruling applies only to the FCT and jurisdictions without enabling laws.
The Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led government noted that vehicle inspection and traffic management fall under the legislative powers of state governments in Nigeria’s federal system.
According to the ministry, VIS operations in Lagos are backed by the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law. Section 12(1) empowers the service to conduct roadworthiness inspections and issue certificates.
It added that Section 23(1) provides for fines and legal processes through mobile courts or magistrates.
The ministry assured residents that VIS enforcement in Lagos remains lawful and urged motorists not to be misled by misinterpretations of the court ruling.
List of Lagos State Traffic Offenses and Their Penalties
Recall that the Lagos state government was, in 2022, in the news over the auctioning of vehicles forfeited by traffic offenders.
Photos of the offenders evoke pity on social media as they broke down in tears and crumbled to their knees; they watched helplessly the auction of their vehicles were forfeited to the Lagos state government over traffic violations.
An auction of the forfeited and abandoned vehicles took place on Thursday, September 15, 2023, at the task force yard in Ikeja.
Lagos deploys 24/7 technology to apprehend traffic offenders
Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos state government is set to deploy new smart technology to catch road offenders of the traffic laws.
The state government has also announced new fines for different traffic offences, including overspeeding.
The Commissioner for Transport has listed the roads where this technology will first be deployed.
Source: Legit.ng
