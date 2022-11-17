The Federal Road Safety Commission has been mandated by law to check vehicles plying roads in Nigeria

The law stipulates that the Commission can carry out periodic checks on vehicles to ensure road users are compliant

There are various documents and items the FRSC looks out to see in your vehicle when they intercept you

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) is empowered by law to carry out routine checks on all vehicles plying major routes in Nigeria.

Section 19 of the FRSC (Establishment) Act 2007 empowers the Commission to stop vehicles and carry out checks to ensure they comply with requirements laid down by the law.

Federal Road Safety Commission inspecting vehicles Credit: Bruce

Source: Getty Images

The law empowers FRSC to carry weapons

According to the law, “personnel of the commission, who are exposed to high risk in the enforcement of the provisions of this act, shall have same powers, authorities and privileges, including the power to bear arms.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Car owners in Nigeria are required to carry various documents and items which are very crucial.

The items and documents required by the Commission range from extra tyres, razor blades and other crucial items and documents.

Driving licence

A driving license authorises a vehicle user or driver to use both a vehicle and the road. It shows the driver has been tested and certified to use any vehicle. A driving license is always issued by the FRSC.

Proof of ownership

It is a document that indicates the title or right to possession and use of a car or vehicle by the individual

Insurance certificate

It is a document used to provide information on specific insurance coverage and package in this case, the car driven by the driver.

Certificate of roadworthiness

It is issued after vehicle inspection officers have certified the vehicle roadworthy. It is checked to ensure that major parts of the vehicle are functional.

Vehicle license

It is a document issued in respect of a particular vehicle and it is usually valid for one year.

C-caution sign

It is a warning sign indicating a potential danger, obstacle or condition requiring the attention of road users. It must be visible with reflective lights from a distance.

Fire extinguisher

A portable device discharges a jet of water, foam, gas or other materials.

Others are:

Expiry dates on tires

Extra Tyres

Razor blade

Torchlight

Hydraulic

Extra Fan Belt

Newspaper review: Beware of these exotic cars listed by FRSC

Legit.ng reported that some cars shipped to Nigeria have been tagged dangerous by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) due to what the agency described as faulty programming. This story was one of the most viral for the week.

Nigerians have been warned against some modes of the widely used Lexus vehicles. Specifically, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Nigerians must stop using some Toyota Lexus vehicles over “faulty programming”.

The agency said this in a statement by Bisi Kazeem FRSC’s public education officer.

Source: Legit.ng