Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan has launched a Ramadan support initiative in Yobe state

Food items, including rice, millet, and sugar, are being distributed across the state’s 17 local government areas

The programme aims to assist communities and vulnerable residents during the Ramadan period

Daily Trust reports that the distribution was flagged off over the weekend in Nguru Local Government Area under the Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan Foundation.

Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan has launched a Ramadan support initiative in Yobe State.

Speaking during the exercise, the former Senate President said the gesture was meant to ease the burden on Muslim families as they observe the Ramadan fast.

Lawan, who was represented by Bashir Sheriff Nguru, National Secretary of the Tinubu House-to-House Network, said the items include rice, millet and sugar, and would be shared across all the 17 local government areas of the state.

He explained that each local government would receive a large allocation of the food items, which would then be distributed to APC stakeholders, party supporters and vulnerable persons within the communities.

The beneficiaries

According to one of the distributors, Abdullahi Mohammed Nasir, who posted on his Facebook handle, the exercise will cut across all the 17 Local Government areas of Yobe State, where thousands of beneficiaries, including the less privileged, Disabled - Blind persons, religious groups, youth support groups and many others, will be part of this gesture.

He disclosed that they will take delivery of thousands of Assorted food items, including rice, Sugar, Vegetable Oil, and other items, to be distributed to beneficiaries across Yobe State.

He added that the distribution committee would ensure proper supervision so that the items get to the beneficiaries.

Former Senate President Ahmed Lawan has initiated a Ramadan support programme in Yobe State.

According to him, the gesture comes at the right time now in view of the forthcoming Ramadan fasting, noting that the month of Ramadan is the most auspicious time to extend philanthropic gestures to the needy, even though it is part of Sardauna's routine assistance to the less privileged.

