A Nigerian lady has narrated how Bolt erroneously told her to pay over N1 million for a trip from Ajah to Chevron in Lagos

Narrating her experience, she said she was blown away by the crazy bill for a trip that should ordinarily cost between N6k and N7k

She shared a funny discovery they made about the trip, which made the system demand that she pay the driver over a million naira

Priscilla Yakwagh, a Nigerian mum, has shared how Bolt charged her over N1 million for a Lagos trip that should ordinarily cost between N6k and N7k.

According to Priscilla, she ordered a ride for a trip from Ajah to Chevron in Lagos, only to be told by the taxi app that she owes over N1 million for the trip.

Bolt erroneously charged lady over N1 million

Priscilla, in a Facebook post, said it turned out that the system showed that the vehicle took her to Hungary, which was why her fee for the trip was over a million naira.

She shared screenshots of the crazy bill, which the Bolt driver had provided to her, showing that the app even said she should pay the money in cash.

Priscilla wrote:

"I ordered a Bolt ride from Ajah to Chevron, which normally costs between ₦6,000 and ₦7,000. But when I arrived at Chevron, my bill was over ₦1 million! I was shocked.

"The funniest part was that the system showed the vehicle took me to Hungary, which was why it charged that amount And it even said I paid in cash. Where would I get ₦1 million to pay for Bolt? Am I going to heaven?

"Anyway, it turned out to be a system error."

See her Facebook post below:

Reactions trail lady's Bolt experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's Bolt experience below:

Ileh Osahon Joseph said:

"Congratulations on your trip to Hungary.

"Abeg when you dey come Nigeria... Visit Abuja ☺️."

Mubarak Adamu said:

"Omo if na true e sure me die say driver too don pack dey follow you go the Hungary because who wan book am come back."

Isaac Ihoon said:

"With the kind hungry wey the catch person for naija here , Na Hungary you choose to go again ?? Suffer indeed no dey tire you."

Dre Abovelimits said:

"Walahi, Dem must carry me go that Hungary Ooo, else police go carry everybody."

Oluwa Seun Funmi said:

"The driver is in debt already.

"Except if Bolt has to rectify it immediately.

"25% of that 1M plus is their commission.

"That's roughly 268K the driver will pay to Bolt for taking you to Hungary."

Prince Charles Chukwuemeka said:

"I go first faint, wake up faint again before fainting again 1M for bolt, I will hire one tomorrow and start business."

Lazarus Iorsende Tyoakaa said:

"Yet morons in Nigeria are banking on system to agitate for electronic transmission of votes in the 2027 general elections. Nigerians just love good stories, they don't think!"

