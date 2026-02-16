Former Sierra Leone President Koroma has highlighted Nigeria's critical role in Africa's economic and technological progress

Koroma, who spoke at Flutterwave’s event in Lagos, hailed the fintech's growth as a continental achievement

The African leader emphasised the need for financial inclusion and competitiveness in Africa during Flutterwave's anniversary gala

Lagos, Nigeria - Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has said Nigeria carries a historic responsibility to drive Africa’s progress, declaring that the country’s economic and technological successes inevitably shape the destiny of the continent.

Koroma made the remarks while addressing dignitaries at Flutterwave’s 10th anniversary Gala Night held at the prestigious The Delborough Lagos, where he described the fintech firm’s growth as a continental achievement rather than a purely Nigerian milestone.

According to him, innovation emerging from Nigeria has ripple effects across ECOWAS and the wider African region.

Koroma hails Obasanjo, Sanwo-Olu at Flutterwave's event

Reflecting on his relationship with former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, Koroma credited him with providing mentorship and political support that influenced his own leadership journey in Sierra Leone.

He said the lessons he learned contributed to what he described as a “remarkable impact” during his presidency.

Furthermore, Koroma praised Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and commended the state’s role as a hub for enterprise and innovation.

However, his central message focused on the broader African narrative, stressing that moments like Flutterwave’s anniversary offer tangible proof that the continent is capable of global competitiveness.

“Out of every four black people in the world, one is a Nigerian. If Nigeria gets it right, it will affect all of us,” he said, underscoring the demographic and economic weight the country holds within Africa.

He noted that Africa is currently navigating a complex and unpredictable geopolitical environment.

Nevertheless, he expressed optimism that homegrown companies such as Flutterwave are demonstrating that the continent is taking concrete steps toward achieving the African Union’s Agenda 2063 vision.

Flutterwave’s expansion signals deeper financial inclusion - Koroma

Koroma said Flutterwave’s expansion beyond Nigeria into international markets signals deeper financial inclusion across Africa.

He added that digital payment platforms are helping to address long-standing challenges, including limited financial inclusion, cross-border transaction barriers, and trust deficits within the financial system.

“This is not a small occasion,” he said, urging Africans to celebrate and project such achievements on global platforms, including at multilateral institutions.

He argued that African innovation must no longer be understated, insisting that the continent has the capacity not only to meet global standards but to compete at the highest levels.

Concluding his remarks, the former Sierra Leonean leader congratulated Flutterwave founder and Chief Executive Officer Olugbenga Agboola, expressing confidence that the company’s first decade marks the beginning of even greater continental and international influence.

