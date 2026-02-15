MTN Nigeria's Dr. Ernest Ndukwe praises Flutterwave as a symbol of Nigeria's digital evolution

Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu commends Flutterwave for processing over $50 billion in transactions

Flutterwave's 10th anniversary gala night attended by prominent leaders, including former Presidents Obasanjo and Koroma

Lagos State - The Board Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have hailed Flutterwave as an international company made in Nigeria.

Ndukwe celebrated Flutterwave’s 10th anniversary and its growing influence in the global payments ecosystem.

Flutterwave marks 10 years of reshaping Nigeria's payments scene. Photo credit: Flutterwave

Source: UGC

He traced Nigeria’s digital evolution from the era of long queues at NITEL offices to the rise of globally competitive fintech firms, like Flutterwave.

As reported by The Nation, he described the fintech firm as “an international company made in Nigeria,”

Ndukwe stated this while speaking at the company’s Gala Night hosted by the prestigious The Delborough Lagos.

He explained that Flutterwave's ability to meet global standards demonstrates the strength of local enterprise when supported by the right policy environment.

Furthermore, Ndukwe said he had observed Flutterwave’s growth with admiration, describing its achievements over the past decade as remarkable.

He concluded by expressing confidence in Flutterwave’s trajectory, assuring the company of continued industry support as it deepens its footprint across Africa and beyond.

Sanwo-Olu lauds Flutterwave for processing over $50b transactions

According to Leadership, Governor Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of empowering young Nigerians to achieve global excellence.

Sanwo-Olu commended Flutterwave’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Olugbenga Agboola (GB), for transforming payment infrastructure and creating a platform that has processed over $50 billion in transactions in just ten years.

“We must give young Nigerians the opportunity to fly,”

The governor urged that the nation harness its talents and support innovative ventures that can position Nigeria as a global leader.

Sanwoolu called for continued investment in infrastructure and education to ensure Nigeria’s youth can fully realize their potential and contribute meaningfully to the country’s development.

Among those who stormed the prestigious ‘The Delborough Lagos’ for the gala night were former President Olusegun Obasanjo (GCON) of Nigeria, and former President Ernest Bai Koroma of Sierra Leone

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hails Flutterwave for processing $50 billion. Photo credit: Flutterwave

Source: UGC

Obasanjo speaks about Flutterwave founder, Agboola.

Recall that former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, commended Flutterwave Founder and CEO, Olugbenga Agboola, for recognising and maximising economic opportunities.

Obasanjo delivered the remarks at Flutterwave’s 10th-anniversary gala held at The Delborough Lagos, which brought together political leaders, business executives, and cultural figures.

The former president linked Flutterwave’s rise to telecoms reforms under his administration and praised Agboola.

Flutterwave's recent strategic developments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Flutterwave acquired Nigerian open banking startup Mono.

The acquisition, widely celebrated in the fintech sector, expanded Flutterwave’s offerings in financial data access, identity verification, and bank-to-bank payments.

The deal represented one of the notable exits in Nigeria’s fintech sector and added to Flutterwave’s financial infrastructure capabilities.

