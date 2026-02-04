Flutterwave, a Nigerian fintech, sparks viral reactions online following the viral NYSE-linked photos

Nigerians and others on social media celebrate Flutterwave's global presence and success as a Nigerian-founded fintech

However, though Flutterwave has continued strategic growth and acquisitions, it has not formally announced a NYSE listing

Lagos, Nigeria - Nigerian fintech Flutterwave has attracted viral reactions online after photos linking the company to the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were on social media.

The photos, shared by social media influencer Tunde Ednut, have generated high online engagement, with many netizens discussing Flutterwave’s growth and international presence.

Nigerian fintech Flutterwave garners viral acclaim on social media after NYSE-linked photos spark discussions on its global presence and impressive growth trajectory. Photo credit: Olugbenga Agboola

Source: UGC

Flutterwave NYSE-linked photos: Nigerians react

In the comment sections of the post shared by Ednut and others, social media users highlighted Flutterwave as a Nigerian-founded company operating at a global scale.

Many focused on the firm’s role in projecting Nigeria as a participant in the global technology and financial services sector.

Legit.ng notes that the reactions differed from the type of engagement typically associated with viral online content, with discussions centred on business performance and international exposure.

Audrey Ostrander, @audreyostrander, said:

"I’m proudly Nigerian, regardless of political affiliation, on its citizens 👏🙌 Thanks to our musicians and entrepreneurs 🙌".

EmperorAdé Adegeye, @emperor__ade, said:

"Flutterwave is owned by Nigerians... That is Gold."

D. Abubakri Olanrewaju, @mcsolution.ms, said:

"Guys didn't stop growing from day one. Lots of work from day one.. Proud of my people 🔥👏❤️"

Flutterwave: No formal NYSE listing announced

Legit.ng notes that Flutterwave has not announced a formal listing on the New York Stock Exchange. However, its association with NYSE imagery drew attention to the company’s expansion beyond Nigeria.

Founded in Lagos, Flutterwave operates as a payments infrastructure company serving businesses in Africa, Europe, the United States and Asia.

Flutterwave was founded by Olugbenga Agboola and Iyinoluwa Aboyeji. Agboola serves as chief executive officer, while Aboyeji later transitioned into technology investing and ecosystem development.

Under Agboola’s leadership, Flutterwave has expanded operations across more than 30 African countries, obtained multiple international licences and processed transactions for companies operating across African markets.

The discussions online following the NYSE-related exposure also reflected broader commentary on Nigeria’s technology sector, including references to local talent and institutional support.

Flutterwave, at the moment, operates as a privately held company while expanding its presence in global fintech markets.

Though Flutterwave has not announced a formal listing on the NYSE, its association with NYSE photos drew attention to the company’s expansion beyond Nigeria. Photo credit: @mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

Flutterwave's recent strategic developments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Flutterwave acquired Nigerian open banking startup Mono.

The acquisition, widely celebrated in the fintech sector, expanded Flutterwave’s offerings in financial data access, identity verification and bank-to-bank payments. The deal represented one of the notable exits in Nigeria’s fintech sector and added to Flutterwave’s financial infrastructure capabilities.

“This acquisition reflects how we think about the future of financial infrastructure in Africa. Payments, data, and trust cannot exist in silos. Open banking provides the connective tissue, and Mono has built critical infrastructure in this space," Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said while recently commenting on the acquisition.

Source: Legit.ng