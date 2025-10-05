Kemi Badenoch has unveiled the UK’s most aggressive immigration overhaul in decades, pledging to deport 150,000 illegal migrants annually

Her Radical Borders Plan introduces a new enforcement agency with sweeping powers and aims to repeal key human rights protections

The announcement has sparked intense political debate over border control, legality, and Britain’s international obligations

UK Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has announced sweeping immigration reforms aimed at detaining and deporting 150,000 illegal migrants annually.

The announcement, made via a video message on her X account on Sunday, October 5, introduced what she called the “Radical Borders Plan,” described as the “toughest reforms Britain has ever seen.”

Radical borders plan targets illegal migration

Badenoch stated that the new strategy would overhaul the UK’s border enforcement system through the creation of a Removals Force, modelled after the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“My message is clear: if you’re here illegally, you will be detained and deported,” she declared in the video caption.

The proposed Removals Force would replace the current Home Office Immigration Enforcement unit and be granted extensive powers, including the use of facial recognition technology without prior warning to identify and remove undocumented migrants, according to Sky News.

Deportation policy and legal overhaul

Under the Radical Borders Plan, asylum claims from illegal entrants would be banned, the Human Rights Act repealed, and the UK would withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights.

Badenoch pledged that all illegal arrivals would be deported within a week, with legal barriers to mass deportations removed and visa sanctions imposed on countries that refuse to repatriate their citizens.

She added that the new enforcement agency would “shut down the asylum hotel racket,” save taxpayers billions, and restore public trust in Britain’s borders. “Only the Conservatives have a serious, credible plan to deliver stronger borders. If you come here illegally, you will be deported,” she concluded.

Who is Kemi Badenoch?

Kemi Badenoch is a prominent British politician and current leader of the UK Conservative Party. Known for her outspoken views on immigration, free speech, and national sovereignty, she has positioned herself as a leading figure on the party’s right wing.

Badenoch previously served as Secretary of State for Business and Trade, and held ministerial roles in equalities and local government. Born in London to Nigerian parents, she spent part of her childhood in Nigeria and the United States before returning to the UK.

She studied engineering and law, later working in banking and IT before entering politics. Badenoch was elected MP for Saffron Walden in 2017 and quickly gained attention for her sharp rhetoric and policy-driven approach.

Her recent unveiling of the Radical Borders Plan marks a significant shift in UK immigration policy, reinforcing her reputation as a hardliner committed to reforming border enforcement and challenging established legal frameworks.

