A 20-year-old content creator from Ondo State, Adebayo Temitayo (Realjjfrosh), built a pan-African audience of over 2 million followers across TikTok and Facebook despite unreliable internet, high data costs, and frequent network disruptions in his community.

His experience reflects Nigeria’s uneven broadband access, with rural communities facing slower speeds, higher costs, and frequent outages, as national access lags behind government targets.

By designing low-data content strategies and building a platform to support small creators’ earnings, he exemplifies how the digital economy can expand beyond Lagos and other major hubs.

Young Ondo creator grows online audience amid network hurdles

Source: UGC

Adebayo Temitayo, widely known by his online handle Realjjfrosh, has emerged as one of Nigeria’s rising social media creators, building a pan-African following despite the digital challenges of living in a remote town in Ondo State.

At just 20 years old, Realjjfrosh boasts over 1.2 million followers on TikTok and nearly 800,000 on Facebook, a notable achievement in a country where internet access remains uneven. While urban centres such as Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt enjoy relatively stable broadband and mobile networks, rural areas like Ondo often face slow speeds, higher costs per megabyte, and frequent service disruptions.

“I knew I couldn’t move to a city with better internet, so I had to make the space I had work for me,” Realjjfrosh said.

“Internet access here is limited. Some days, I couldn’t upload videos for hours because the network kept dropping. But I had to find ways to keep creating and stay connected with my audience.”

His rise underscores the ingenuity required to succeed in areas with limited digital infrastructure. Realjjfrosh focused on producing content that is bandwidth-light but high in engagement. His viral trends, including the “1000 Views 2 Likes” audio and the “100 Billion Comments” challenge, have been widely adopted by other creators across Africa.

Despite the challenges, recognition has followed. In 2025, he was nominated for Social Media Influencer of the Year at the African Entertainment Awards USA, reflecting his growing influence beyond Nigeria’s borders.

His story illustrates the persistent digital divide in the country. According to government data, internet access in Nigeria reached about 50% in 2025, falling short of the 70% target outlined in the National Broadband Plan. Rural Nigerians are 30 to 40 per cent less likely to have reliable internet than urban dwellers, highlighting the hurdles faced by creators like Realjjfrosh.

Beyond content creation, he is developing a social media platform aimed at helping smaller creators, even those with just 1,000 followers, earn revenue from their work. “I want to show other young people in rural areas that limited internet doesn’t mean limited opportunities,” he said. “Creativity and strategy can overcome challenges if you’re persistent.”

His story is increasingly cited by experts as evidence that the Nigerian digital economy has the potential to grow beyond its urban centres. Realjjfrosh’s success demonstrates that even in towns with infrastructure constraints, young creators can build substantial audiences and influence across the continent.

Source: Legit.ng