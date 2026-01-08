Flutterwave has acquired Mono in a deal valued at $25-$40 million, enhancing African fintech infrastructure

According to the deal, Mono will continue independent operations while leveraging Flutterwave's extensive reach across Africa

Experts and Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate the acquisition as a significant step for African open banking

Lagos, Nigeria - One of Africa's leading payments technology companies and a unicorn, Flutterwave, has acquired Mono, a Y Combinator-backed Nigerian open banking infrastructure provider, in an all-stock transaction valued at between $25 million and $40 million.

The acquisition, according to a Daily Trust report, integrates Mono's API-driven platform. This will enable businesses to securely access financial data, verify identities, track customer financial transactions, and initiate account-to-account payments across multiple banks and fintech platforms.

Flutterwave's acquisition of Mono: Details to know

Often described as the "Plaid for Africa," Mono is reported to have powered millions of bank account linkages and processed vast amounts of financial data, serving clients including major digital lenders and platforms like Moniepoint and PalmPay.

Under the terms of the deal, Mono will continue to operate independently, with no changes to its leadership, team, or day-to-day operations.

Legit.ng gathers that the structure allows Mono to leverage Flutterwave's extensive reach, spanning over 30 African countries, local licenses, and payment rails, while maintaining its innovation pace and contributing its open banking technology to Flutterwave's ecosystem.

The move signals a shift in Africa's fintech landscape toward bank-based, authenticated payment methods over traditional card rails, enhancing capabilities like faster onboarding, reduced fraud, and seamless direct payments.

It also marks a rare, meaningful exit in the African fintech space, providing liquidity for Mono's investors amid a challenging funding environment.

This acquisition kicks off 2026 with significant consolidation in African payments infrastructure, positioning Flutterwave to deepen its vertical integration and support the continent's evolving digital economy.

Flutterwave's CEO Agboola speaks

Commenting on the acquisition, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave, said, "This acquisition reflects how we think about the future of financial infrastructure in Africa. Payments, data, and trust cannot exist in silos. Open banking provides the connective tissue, and Mono has built critical infrastructure in this space. This acquisition allows us to expand what’s possible for businesses operating across African markets, while staying grounded in security, compliance, and local relevance."

On his part, Abdulhamid Hassan, founder and CEO of Mono, said:

"We built Mono to unlock Africa's Open Banking potential, and since our first partnership with Flutterwave in 2021 and working together over the years, we've seen the power of a coordinated effort towards this goal. Mono's capabilities across financial data access, direct bank payments, and identity verification, combined with Flutterwave's unmatched scale and global reach, create something more defensible and comprehensive. This acquisition allows us to build the infrastructure layer that powers the next generation of African fintech at the speed and scale the continent deserves.”

The transaction was advised by Nichole Yembra, Founder and Managing Partner at The Chrysalis Advisors Africa, who supported the parties through strategic positioning and execution.

Flutterwave's acquisition of Mono: Nigerians react

Precious Abuo, @P_Abuo, commented on the deal:

"Congratulations to @mono_hq and @theflutterwave for this great deal. Nice to see Nigerian startups expanding for better opportunities and growth."

@Oluwadamilare, @Akolade2169, said:

"What a way to start the year, good news for all involved."

Hackmamba, @hackmamba, said:

"Kudos to the acquisition. Can't wait to see the magic this delivers in the banking infrastructure across Africa."

Sridhar A, @sridharfyi, said:

"Seeing how open banking can scale through strategic combinations like this reminds me that infrastructure bets often compound quietly before anyone notices. Curious to see what new product hooks emerge next."

Joseph The UIUX Designer, @JKuwadinu, said:

"We truly are gifted in Africa, we only need to see it more that we are."

