The Nigerian Army has strongly denied allegations made by dismissed Ex-Lance Corporal Rotimi Olamilekan, popularly known as “Soja Boi”

In a statement issued on April 7, the Army clarified that his dismissal was due to repeated acts of indiscipline, not for speaking out

The Army reaffirmed its commitment to troop welfare, stressing that salaries, allowances, uniforms, and protective gear are properly provided

On April 7, the Nigerian Army addressed claims made by dismissed Ex-Lance Corporal Rotimi Olamilekan, also known as “Soja Boi.”

In a widely circulated interview, Olamilekan alleged poor welfare, inadequate pay, and lack of uniforms and protective equipment for soldiers.

Nigerian Army dismisses false allegations and reinforces commitment to soldier welfare. Photo credit: Audu MARTE / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Army firmly rejected the suggestion that Olamilekan was dismissed for “speaking the truth” or criticising political leadership. Instead, it stated that his dismissal followed “persistent and grave acts of indiscipline, including violations of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy.”

The Army emphasised that unauthorised media appearances, misuse of military uniform, and partisan content creation are clear breaches of military regulations.

Salary and allowances system

Responding to claims about remuneration, the Army explained that it operates a transparent salary structure based on rank and years of service, as outlined in the Manual of Financial Administration for Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA).

Personnel receive consolidated monthly salaries, uniform allowances, and other entitlements directly into their accounts. Soldiers deployed on operations also benefit from Ration Cash Allowance, Habit Allowance, free feeding, and operational allowances, particularly in missions such as Operation HADIN KAI in the North East.

Provision of uniforms and protective gear

The Army dismissed allegations that soldiers must buy their own uniforms or protective equipment. It stressed that uniforms, kits, arms, ammunition, and operational gear are provided through established logistics systems. Dedicated ordnance units oversee procurement and distribution to ensure troops are properly equipped. While some soldiers may choose to supplement issued kits for personal comfort, this is voluntary and not evidence of systemic failure.

Protective equipment in operations

The Army insisted that no soldier is deployed without protective gear such as helmets and bulletproof vests. It described claims that such equipment is only issued during ceremonial visits as “deliberate falsehoods intended to mislead the public.” The statement reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to discipline, accountability, and troop welfare, noting that operational postings are guided strictly by strategic and operational needs.

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See the full statement below:

“The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a sensationalised report circulating on social media and mainstream news platforms featuring an interview with a dismissed soldier, Ex-18NA/77/1009 Lance Corporal Rotimi Olamilekan, popularly known as “Soja Boi.” In the interview, he made allegations regarding welfare, remuneration and the provision of uniforms and protective equipment for Nigerian Army personnel.

“While the Nigerian Army remains focused on its core mandate of safeguarding the nation, it has become necessary to correct these falsehoods to prevent the public from being misled. The Nigerian Army categorically states that Mr. Olamilekan was not dismissed for “speaking the truth” or expressing opinions on political leadership.

“He was dismissed following persistent and grave acts of indiscipline, including violations of the Armed Forces Social Media Policy. Like all professional militaries, the Nigerian Army operates under a strict Code of Conduct and the Armed Forces Act. Unauthorised media appearances, commercialisation of military identity, partisan content creation and misuse of military uniform constitute clear breaches of established regulations. His dismissal followed due process in line with military laws.

“On the issue of remuneration, the Nigerian Army operates a well-structured and transparent salary system, where earnings are determined by rank and years of service, as clearly stipulated in the Manual of Financial Administration for Armed Forces of Nigeria (MAFA). In addition to consolidated monthly salaries, personnel are entitled to uniform allowances and other allowances, which are periodically paid directly into their accounts.

“Furthermore, troops deployed on operations or assigned to duties outside their units receive Ration Cash Allowance, Habit Allowance, in addition to free feeding arrangements. Personnel serving in operational theatres, such as Operation HADIN KAI in the North East, are also paid operational allowances and other mission-specific entitlements designed to support their welfare and enhance operational effectiveness. The portrayal of soldiers as receiving no additional benefits beyond basic salary is therefore misleading and inaccurate.

“The claim that soldiers are required to purchase uniforms and protective equipment, including bulletproof vests and helmets, is entirely false. The Nigerian Army prioritises the welfare, safety, and force protection of its personnel. The provision of uniforms, kits, arms, ammunition, and operational gear is an institutional responsibility executed through established logistics systems. Dedicated ordnance units oversee the procurement, storage, and issuance of these items to ensure troops are adequately equipped for operations. While some personnel may choose to supplement issued kits based on personal preference and comfort, such actions are voluntary and do not indicate any systemic failure. The assertion that troops operate without protective gear is not only false but also reckless, as it undermines public confidence and troop morale.

“For the avoidance of doubt, no soldier is deployed to an operational theatre without the necessary protective equipment. Claims that such gear is only issued during ceremonial visits are deliberate falsehoods intended to mislead the public. The Nigerian Army remains committed to the highest standards of discipline, accountability, and troop welfare. Operational decisions regarding postings and deployments are guided strictly by strategic and operational requirements.”

Nigerian Army issues uniforms and protective gear through established logistics systems. Photo credit: Audu MARTE / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tinubu approves new salary structure for military

Legit.ng earlier reported that president Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the upward review of the salaries of Nigerian military officers.

This was disclosed by Lt Gen Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), during the breaking of Ramadan fast at the presidential villa on Saturday, March 7.

Source: Legit.ng