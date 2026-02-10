A 30-year-old man in Kano drowned after entering a well to retrieve a gas cylinder that had been thrown in while on fire

Shocked community members, who witnessed the tragedy, have called for open wells to be covered

The Kano fire service, which retrieved the victim, issued a stern warning against entering confined spaces without safety measures

A 30-year-old man, Ashahabu Ubale, died after drowning in a well while attempting to retrieve a burning gas cylinder in Gwarzo, Kano State.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the tragic incident occurred at Saulawa Quarters in Gwarzo Town.

According to the report received by the Gwarzo Fire Service branch, a local resident, Alhaji Dan Dauda Gwarzo, placed an emergency call stating a man had entered the well under dangerous circumstances.

Eyewitnesses reported that a gas cylinder had caught fire and was thrown into the well in a panic. Ashahabu Ubale then descended into the well to retrieve it.

Some residents of Saulawa Quarters expressed devastation over the incident.

“I was at the shop when I heard the chaos that there was a cylinder burning and someone threw it into the well to stop the fire.”

“I ran over there but we never imagined the gas would take all the air from the well. It happened too fast that we lost a member of our community in this way,” Mallam Hussaini Ibrahim, a community member, said.

Another community member, Sani Ado, lamented that it was a painful loss.

“He was a very young man trying to prevent a disaster but unknown to us all, he is going to met his own end.”

“We pray for his soul to rest in peace, and we will plead with communities to cover these open wells. They are death traps,” he added.

Fire service officials have visited the scene of the tragic well incident in Gwarzo, Kano State.

Fire service issues safety warning

In reaction, Kano state fire service command said its operatives, who swiftly mobilized to the scene, retrieved Ubale unconscious. He was later confirmed dead.

The Director of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Sani Anas, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, expressed deep condolences to the family of the deceased.

The Service, however, issued a strong warning to the public.

“We urge residents to observe all safety precautions around open wells and confined spaces. Never enter a well without proper safety measures, especially when hazardous materials are involved.”

The fire service command explained that the displacement of oxygen by gases can lead to immediate and fatal suffocation.

Meanwhile, the body of the victim was handed over to Police Constable Muhammad Zakiyyu of the Gwarzo Police Division.

