The Commander AFRICOM , General Dagvin Anderson, visits President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigerian service chiefs in Abuja

, the delegation includes U.S. officials and Nigerian security heads

Tinubu's special adviser on media and communication, Bayo Onanuga, shared photos of the visit

FCT, Abuja - The Commander AFRICOM, General Dagvin Anderson, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and serving Nigerian service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The AFRICOM delegation paid a visit to President Tinubu on Sunday, 8 February 2026, in Abuja.

Charge D’Affairs U.S Embassy in Nigeria, Keith Heffern, Senior Foreign Policy Adviser, AFRICOM, Amb. Peter Vrooman, Command Sergeant Major Garric M. Banfield, Command Senior Enlisted Leader, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), were part of the delegation.

On the Nigerian side, the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency, Mohammed Mohammed, Director General, Department of State Service, Tosin Ajayi, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa (Rtd), Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Waidi Shaibu, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lt.-Gen Emmanuel Uandiandeye.

The Special Adviser on Public Communication to the President, Bayo Onanuga, shared photos of the visit via his X handle @aonanuga1956.

Nigerians react as US Africom delegation visits Tinubu

@idris_senator

Another high-profile visit, yet Nigerians continue to face insecurity, banditry, and underfunded security agencies at home. Diplomatic photo-ops are meaningless if they don’t translate into concrete action to protect citizens. Leadership must prioritize results, not just high-level meetings.

@Everypolitics1

They say security is fine in Nigeria. Then they run to America for security cooperation. Which one should we believe the speeches or the panic meetings

@Prince_Zamani09

This is the collaboration between the Nigeria government and the United States government we need.. fight against insecurity, build an Economy system that will benefit both countries.

@Engr_imran_mk

Photo-ops with foreign generals won’t fix Nigeria’s collapsing security. While this meeting is happening in Abuja, Nigerians are being killed, kidnapped, and displaced daily across the country. What we need are real results on the ground, not high-profile visits and staged diplomacy. Security is judged by safety of citizens, not by handshakes and group photographs.”

@StateEye01_

So what is Tinubu still doing in Aso Rock when he have entrusted the security of Nigeria in the hands of a foreign power?

US military dispatches forces to Nigeria

Recall that rhe US deployed security agents to Nigeria, focusing on combating terrorism, with increased collaboration between American and Nigerian forces.

President Donald Trump ordered airstrikes on insurgents amid allegations of religious persecution in Nigeria.

Nigeria faces escalating threats from ISIS-linked terrorists and criminal gangs, complicating security efforts in the West African nation.

US lawmaker addresses alleged plot to divide Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that Riley Moore warns separatist movements could heighten risks for Christians in Nigeria's northern region.

Moore's fact-finding visit engages church leaders, officials, and displaced individuals to address ongoing insecurity.

Reactions from Nigerians highlight diverse perspectives on unity, security cooperation, and the government's failures.

