African leaders have been urged to protect their sovereign autonomy, with warnings that failure to do so could leave the continent perpetually dependent despite its vast natural endowments.



Source: UGC

L-R: Mr. Gbenga Oyebode (MFR), Chairman of the Board of Directors, Lafarge Africa Plc; Professor Akin Oyebode, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council at Ekiti State University (EKSU); Fatima Murtala Muhammed, daugther of the late Gen. Murtala Muhammed; Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, CEO, Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF); Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Professor of Political Science and former Nigerian Minister of External Affairs; Professor Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA); and Professor Liasu Adele Jinadu, Adjunct Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Lagos, during MMF's Strategic Policy Workshop organised in partnership with the NIIA, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of the Gen. Murtala Muhammed.

This admonition was given yesterday at the strategic policy workshop held at the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of General Muhammed Muritala, Nigeria’s former Head of State with the theme 'Has Africa Come of Age? Muritala Muhammed's Pan-African Vision 50 Years After', jointly organised by the Muritala Muhammed Foundation (MMF) and The Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA)

In his welcome remarks, the Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Dr. Eghosa Osaghae, stressed that it is time Africans reclaimed their assertiveness on the global stage, arguing that Africa is no longer an appendage of world powers but an emerging centre of influence in a multipolar world.

Commenting on General Muritala's historic speech that Africa has come of age, which was delivered on January 11, 1976, at an OAU extraordinary summit in Addis Ababa, Osaghae noted that indeed Africans must tackle its challenges with local solutions, adding that continued dependent on foreign aids would not yield positive outcome.

He said:

"When General Muritala said Africa had come of age, he was saying to the world, don't think Africa is an appendage anymore. Don't think Africa is what you like to put today as copycat. To say Africa has come of age is actually to put on the stamp the meaning of strategic autonomy. And I just say that Africa has become its own voice, its own master. Africa has now insisted that it must only follow tracks and tractions that are determined by Africa for Africans.

"And so today, it resonates very well when we say African solutions to African problems."

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, lauded her father for his commitment to Pan-Africanism, which according to her, elevated the status of Nigeria and Africans on the global stage.

Reflecting on her father's enduring influence on Nigeria's governance and Africa, Muhammed-Oyebode emphasised that her father stood at the forefront of Africa's liberation struggle.

She described her father's popular saying that "Africa has come of age," as a rallying cry that continues to resonate in Africa's pursuit of unity and independence in international affairs.

Muhammed-Oyebode noted that the event was organised to serve as inspiration for young Africans to embrace careers in diplomacy, governance, and international development in other to address the challenges facing the continent.

In his keynote address, Professor of Political Science and former Nigeria Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, described the late former Head of State as man of several parts. He said that Murtala Muhammed was recognised for bringing out the pride in Nigeria, whose efforts to governance is unparalleled.

Akinyemi underscored the significance of the theme of the workshop and the urgency of honest self-assessment as Africa navigates a rapidly evolving global order.

“To say that Africa has come of age is not a declaration of perfection, but a recognition of responsibility,” Prof. Akinyemi stated. “Coming of age demands that we critically examine our political maturity, economic resilience, institutional strength, and cultural confidence. It requires confronting unfinished business from independence, and asserting Africa’s clarity and confidence in global affairs.”



Source: UGC

L-R: Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, MFR, Chairman, Lafarge Africa Plc; Fatima Murtala Muhammed, daughter of the Late Gen. Murtala Muhammed; Dr. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, CEO, Murtala Muhammed Foundation (MMF); Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, Former Minister of External Affairs and Prof. Eghosa Osaghae, Director-General, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) at MMF/NIIA Strategic Policy Workshop organised in commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the death of Gen. Murtala Muhammed yesterday in Lagos.

Speaking on the panel session, the Deputy Research at the NIIA, Dr. Joshua Bolarinwa, argued that Africa is yet to fully realise the vision of self-reliance and courageous leadership articulated by the late general nearly five decades ago.

He noted that the statement related to the current leadership deficit currently affecting Africa, urging the leaders to take responsibility in defending Africa's destiny with willingness and determination.

In his submission, President of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA), Prof. Hassan Saliu, also said that Africa and Nigeria are yet to fulfil the vision of General Murtala Muhammed, especially on issues of sovereignty, defence, unity, liberation and freedom as contained in his Addis Ababa speech.

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng