Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has spoken publicly following remarks by former United States President Donald Trump in which he described her as a “very respected woman” during the 74th Annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

Reacting in a post shared on her official Facebook page on Friday night, February 6, Tinubu used the moment to appeal to Nigerians to show greater respect and support for their leaders, arguing that there is often a sharp contrast between how Nigerian leaders are treated abroad and at home.

Concern over treatment of Nigerian leaders at home

The First Lady expressed concern over what she described as a growing disconnect between international recognition accorded to Nigerian leaders and the hostility they frequently face within the country.

According to her, many leaders enjoy honour and goodwill outside Nigeria but are subjected to ridicule, suspicion and sustained criticism domestically, often fuelled by political interests and amplified through social media.

“Most of our leaders are highly respected and honoured abroad, yet many Nigerians fail to value what they have because of hatred and the narratives planted in their minds by political paymasters, which have also hardened their hearts,” she wrote.

Criticism and bullying weaken national unity

Tinubu criticised what she called a culture of bullying and public shaming directed at national figures, particularly in online spaces, Nigerian Tribune reported.

She noted that leaders are routinely insulted, mocked and harshly judged, with their mistakes seized upon and circulated for public ridicule.

“They bully these leaders, speak ill of them, demean them, curse them, and even seize upon their mistakes to drag them across social media, ridiculing and mocking them publicly,” she said.

Call for constructive engagement and dialogue

While acknowledging that leadership comes with accountability and responsibility, the First Lady stressed that constant hostility and negativity do not contribute to national development or unity.

She urged Nigerians to adopt a more constructive approach to civic engagement, grounded in dialogue, understanding and collective responsibility.

“Our nation is founded on love, unity, and the collective efforts of its people. We must work together with our leaders to move Nigeria forward,” she added.

Remarks come amid wider governance debate

Tinubu’s comments come amid ongoing public debate over governance, leadership performance and the influence of social media on political discourse in Nigeria.

Her statement follows Trump’s public acknowledgement of her at the National Prayer Breakfast, an event attended by political, religious and civic leaders from across the world, which has since sparked reactions and discussions back home.

