President Donald Trump has warned that groups attacking Christians would face severe consequences

He made the remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC, amid renewed global focus on Nigeria

Trump claimed his administration weakened ISIS activity in Nigeria and vowed that further attacks on Christians would not be tolerated

President Donald Trump has warned that groups accused of attacking Christians should expect severe consequences and declared that terrorists understand what awaits them whenever such violence occurs.

He made the remarks on Thursday, February 5, while addressing participants at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

Trump framed the warning as part of a broader commitment to protect Christian communities worldwide, with particular reference to Nigeria, Punch reported.

He said those responsible for attacks were aware of his approach and the response they could face if the violence persisted.

“When Christians come under attack, terrorists know they are going to be attacked violently and viciously by President Trump. I know it is not a nice thing to say, but that is the way it is,” Trump said.

His comments came amid renewed international scrutiny of Nigeria’s security challenges, especially claims by Trump and some United States lawmakers that Christians in the country are being targeted.

Those claims have continued to generate debate within diplomatic and policy circles.

Trump used the forum to touch on broader security issues, outlining what he described as decisive actions taken by his administration against extremist groups across different regions.

He said his government had prioritised dismantling organisations accused of religiously motivated violence.

Claims over ISIS activity in Nigeria

The US president also spoke about the Islamic State group, saying it had been weakened under his leadership but regained strength during the period he was out of office.

According to Trump, the group later became active again in Nigeria.

“When I was out of office for four years, ISIS rebuilt again. We had a bit of ISIS again, but we knocked the hell out of them the other day in Nigeria because they were killing Christians,” he said.

Trump maintained that ISIS had been responsible for the killing of Christians in Nigeria and insisted that such actions would not be tolerated. He said any continued attacks would attract a strong response.

His remarks followed earlier reports that he had designated Nigeria a “country of particular concern” over alleged attacks on Christians.

That designation was rejected by the Nigerian government, which argued that the claims were inaccurate and risked inflaming religious tensions.

Nigerian authorities have repeatedly stated that insecurity in the country affects people of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds and described the violence as a complex mix of terrorism, banditry and communal conflict rather than a campaign against a single religious group.

Trump, however, insisted that his administration remained committed to confronting extremist violence wherever it occurred, particularly where Christian communities were affected.

'US pursuing personal agenda' – Dambazau

