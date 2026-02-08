Professor Saad Ahmed, the CMD of the FMC Jadi, has cited the delay in seeking treatment as a critical factor in Ifunanya Nwangene's death from a snake bite

A traditionalist recommended cleanliness and pest control to prevent snake encounters following Ifunanya's tragic incident

Senator Shehu also highlighted household hazards attracting snakes, emphasising hygiene and pest control measures

Professor Saad Ahmed, the chief medical director of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, Abuja, has told the Senate the reason the hospital was unable to save Ifunanya Nwangene, an Abuja-based singer, popularly known as Nanya, who died after she was attacked by a snake at his residence.

According to the professor, the victim arrived at the hospital late, which was two hours after the cobra bit her, and such a delay was ultimately fatal and critical.

Ifunanya Nwangene: FMC CMD addresses journalists

The CMD also addressed journalists on the sidelines of the 2026 budget defence session of the Senate Committee on Health at the National Assembly on Saturday, February 7. The defence session involved various government-owned tertiary health institutions in the country.

Vanguard reported that the singer died about two weeks ago after she was bitten by a cobra in her residence in Abuja.

Professor Ahmed then dismissed the claims on social media that the singer died because she was not administered anti-venom on her arrival at the hospital, stating that the medication was immediately given to her, but could not stop the damage the venom had already caused to her body.

Traditionalist reacts to Ifunanya's death

Reacting to the death of Ifunanya Nwangene, Olúwo Jògbòdó Ọ̀rúnmìlà, an Ifa priest and popular Babalawo, in an exclusive interview with legit.ng, said snake bite can be prevented through fumigation, having a cat as a pet and keeping the environment clean.

His statement reads:

"Okay, how to prevent a snake attack is firstly by tidying up your surroundings, making sure your area is always clean. Secondly, by spraying chemicals around your house, and thirdly, having a cat at home prevents snakes."

Senator Shehu shares warnings on household hazards

Also reacting to the incident, Senator Shehu Sani took to Instagram, to highlight lessons from the tragedy. He revealed insights from a local snake charmer in Zaria about common household factors that attract snakes.

“A snake charmer recently told me that nothing attracts snakes to our homes like littered eggshells and rats.

“Some of the battles going on inside our ceilings or POP are between the snakes and the rats. May her gentle soul rest in peace," the senator tweeted.

He emphasised that proper hygiene and pest control are crucial in preventing snake encounters, noting that snakes often enter homes in search of prey such as rats.

Pest control expert lists snake spots in Lagos

Legit.ng earlier reported that a pest control expert has warned Lagos residents after a singer's tragic snake bite death.

The expert identified snake hotspots in Lagos and raised safety concerns among urban dwellers.

Francis Nwapa called for a better health care response to snake bites amid rising fears.

