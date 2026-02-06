The Nigerian government released a list of prison escapees now declared most wanted across the country

The Ministry of Interior urged citizens to assist security agencies by reporting any information about the fugitives

Authorities said the move was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen public safety and restore order

The Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Interior, has released a list of individuals who escaped from prisons and are now considered most wanted across the country.

Officials confirmed that the announcement was made to alert the public and encourage citizens to provide useful information that could lead to their capture.

Nigerian government releases list of most wanted prison escapees to strengthen national security. Photo credit: Bon WBG/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Names of most wanted prison escapees

The Ministry of Interior published the names of the escapees as follows:

• Nworie Ikechukwu

• Nwosu Ikeja

• Obi Chika

• Obioha Ozoema

• Obi Chinedu

• Obiakor Francis Uche

• Obinna Emmanuel

• Obioha Victor

• Adamu Ibrahim

• Ajoku Darlington

• Adamu Muhammed

• Amanje Ikenna

See the list and the faces on the FG site here.

Authorities stated that these individuals were declared wanted after breaking out of correctional facilities and remain at large.

Nigeria Correctional Service intensifies search for prison escapees across the country. Photo credit: Ministry of Interior

Source: UGC

Public appeal for information

In its official statement, the Ministry of Interior wrote:

“The following persons have been declared wanted by the Ministry of Interior (Nigerian Correctional Services). If you have any information regarding any of them, Please Call the numbers +2348075050006, +2347087086005, +2349060004598 , +234 (0) 700 009 9999 or Contact the nearest police station.”

Ministry of Interior emphasised that members of the public should remain vigilant and report any sightings of the escapees to law enforcement agencies.

Security agencies intensify search

Security agencies across Nigeria were reported to have intensified efforts to track down the fugitives.

The government urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities to ensure that those declared wanted are returned to custody.

The development highlighted ongoing challenges within Nigeria’s correctional system and reinforced the government’s call for public support in maintaining national security.

What is Nigeria Correctional Service?

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) is the government agency responsible for managing prisons and correctional centres across Nigeria.

Established in 1861 and formerly known as the Nigerian Prisons Service, it was renamed in August 2019 following the Nigerian Correctional Service Act. The agency operates under the Federal Ministry of Interior and is headquartered in Abuja.

Its duties include the safe custody of inmates, rehabilitation, and reformation programmes aimed at reducing re-offending. All custodial centres in Nigeria are federal facilities, with no state-run prisons. The NCoS plays a vital role in the country’s criminal justice system.

FG once released list of 21 persons as terrorism financiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2024, the Federal Government of Nigeria released a list of 21 individuals and six Bureau de Change (BDC) entities designated as terrorism financiers.

The publication, made available through the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NSC) website, followed years of pressure from security experts, civil society organisations, and citizens demanding transparency in the country’s fight against terrorism.

This flashback came amid renewed global attention on Nigeria’s security challenges in 2025, with US President Donald Trump expressing concern over rising insecurity across the West African nation.

