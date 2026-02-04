National Councillors Forum of Nigeria declared its support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election ahead of the 2027 general election

Forum said the endorsement followed nationwide consultations and cited reforms that delivered measurable grassroots development

The councillors called for nationwide mobilisation to secure Tinubu’s second term bid

The National Councillors Forum of Nigeria has formally declared its support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general election.

The forum cited what it described as bold reforms and measurable development at the grassroots under his administration.

The endorsement was announced on Wednesday in Abuja by the President of the Forum, Dr Evoh Okechukwu Nwikegwu, during a press conference attended by councillors and grassroots political leaders from across the country.

Decision followed nationwide consultations

Nwikegwu said the decision was reached after extensive consultations with serving and former councillors nationwide, noting that local councillors were uniquely positioned to assess the real impact of government policies on ordinary Nigerians, Punch reported.

“As the custodians of grassroots governance, we are the closest arm of government to the people. We feel their pains, understand their aspirations, and work daily to translate government policies into real impact at the community level,” he said.

Forum boasts wide national presence

According to him, the Forum represents more than 8,800 councillors across Nigeria’s 774 local government areas, the Federal Capital Territory and over 176,000 polling units, making it one of the largest organised grassroots political structures in the country.

“From urban centres to the most remote villages, our presence is felt, our voices heard, and our commitment to national development remains unwavering,” Nwikegwu stated.

Tinubu praised for local government reforms

The Forum commended President Tinubu’s administration for what it described as courageous and forward-looking leadership, particularly in the restoration of local government autonomy, improved funding, enhanced accountability at the grassroots, and the expansion of social investment programmes.

It also praised ongoing reforms in infrastructure, security, agriculture and economic management, saying the initiatives were already yielding positive results in local communities, Vanguard reported.

“These policies are not mere promises. They are realities that are transforming lives in our communities and creating safer environments for economic and social activities,” Nwikegwu added.

Endorsement based on evidence, forum insists

Nwikegwu said the Forum’s endorsement was based on “facts, evidence, and the realities on the ground,” insisting that the Tinubu administration had laid a solid foundation for long-term national prosperity.

“I hereby formally declare our total, unwavering, and unconditional support for His Excellency, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for re-election in 2027,” he announced.

Call for nationwide mobilisation

The Forum called on serving and former councillors, ward leaders, grassroots mobilisers and community stakeholders to commence nationwide mobilisation in support of the President’s re-election bid.

“We must organise, mobilise, and enlighten our people. We must take this message to every polling unit, every ward, and every household,” Nwikegwu said.

The Forum expressed confidence that sustained unity at the grassroots would strengthen Nigeria’s democracy and accelerate national development.

The endorsement was jointly signed by Dr Evoh Okechukwu Nwikegwu; Hyacinth Horvel Turnoe, National Coordinator of ST/HT Grassroots Coordinators of Development; and Chief Okorie Ikechukwu Raphael, National Coordinator of the Citizens Network for Peace and Development.

