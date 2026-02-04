The United States confirmed that its $537 million consulate project in Eko Atlantic City , Lagos , was expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2028

Construction workers and trucks were seen at the site in late January 2026, as the 10-storey project continued despite Trump’s immigration clampdown in the US

A US Mission official said the project would boost Nigeria’s economy through an estimated $95 million in The projectlocal spending and employment for about 2,500 Nigerians

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The United States has fixed early 2028 as the expected date to begin occupancy of its massive $537 million consulate project currently under construction in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

A US Mission official confirmed the timeline, describing the project as being on schedule.

The United States confirmed that its $537 million consulate project in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, was expected to be ready for occupancy in early 2028. Photo: @USinNigeria

Source: Twitter

The new consulate, which is a 10-storey facility sitting on 12.2 acres, is being described as America’s biggest consulate project globally when completed.

Observers say the development further highlights the strategic importance of Nigeria to the United States, especially as both countries continue to maintain strong diplomatic and economic ties.

According to the PUNCH, which visited Eko Atlantic in late January 2026, construction work was ongoing.

Workers wearing reflective jackets were spotted on different floors of the building, while trucks transporting building materials moved in and out of the site.

US Mission explains what the project represents

Confirming the status of the consulate project, a US Mission official said the New Consulate Compound is more than a construction site.

“It is a tangible expression of the longstanding bilateral partnership that has defined our journey together for over 65 years,” the official said.

The official added that the facility will provide a modern space to strengthen collaboration in areas such as health cooperation, cultural exchanges, security cooperation, commercial and investment partnership

$95m to be spent locally, 2,500 Nigerians to benefit

Beyond diplomacy, the US Mission said the project is also designed to boost Nigeria’s economy.

According to the official, an estimated $95 million is being spent locally during the construction process, while about 2,500 Nigerians are being employed.

The workers include engineers, architects, artisans, construction workers, and administrative staff.

The official added that the project is also helping workers gain new technical and safety skills that will improve their competitiveness even after construction ends.

The project began in 2022, and completion shifted

Construction of the consulate reportedly began in 2022 and was initially expected to be completed in 2027.

However, the US Mission official said occupancy is now expected in early 2028, suggesting a slight shift in the original timeline.

Workers at the site said the project is being handled by about four contractors, with some focusing on the main structure while others are working on the road and bridge around the facility.

A security officer at the site, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“They are probably on the last floor. They are doing concrete casting for the fences.”

He also praised the quality of the work being done.

Another construction worker, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak, added:

“The construction workers work every day except Sundays. Some are doing roads, some are doing the bridge. You can see the bridge over there.”

Contractors could not be reached for comment

During the visit, the contractors could not be reached for comments.

Some site officials who identified themselves as managers reportedly requested an official notice of appointment, which was said to take weeks to approve.

The US has confirmed that its $537m consulate project in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, will be ready for occupancy in early 2028, with 2,500 Nigerians expected to benefit from jobs. Photo: usembassy.org

Source: Getty Images

The development is also drawing attention because it is happening at a time when the United States is tightening immigration rules under President Donald Trump.

Trump, on his inauguration day as the 47th President of the US, signed executive orders aimed at hardening immigration policies, including moves to stop citizenship by birth for children of illegal immigrants.

In January, The PUNCH reported that Nigerians and other African illegal immigrants in the US could be among the next targets for deportation.

A private driver at Eko Atlantic, who identified himself simply as John, said he did not believe America’s immigration clampdown would affect US investments in Nigeria.

“It will not affect investments,” he said.

“Investors are still welcome in the US. It’s just the students and others who may be affected. Is there any country that will not allow investments?”

US opens free English courses for Nigerians

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the United States Mission in Nigeria launches free online English courses to improve professional communication skills among Nigerian learners.

The programme offers flexible, self-paced learning through the U.S. Department of State’s Online Professional English Network.

Enrollment for the courses begins in January 2026 and is scheduled to close in March, with classes running until the end of the month.

US sets aside $200m for Christian facilities in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States signed a five-year health MoU with Nigeria, committing nearly $2.1bn, while Nigeria will invest about $3bn in domestic health spending

About $200m of the US funding is dedicated to more than 900 Christian faith-based healthcare facilities serving millions of Nigerians

The agreement focuses on HIV, malaria, TB, maternal and child health, and is linked to Nigeria’s efforts to protect vulnerable Christian communities.

Source: Legit.ng