The United States signed a five-year, $5.1 billion bilateral health cooperation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with a portion of the funding dedicated to supporting Christian faith-based healthcare facilities across the country.

Under the MoU, both countries will work together to strengthen disease surveillance and outbreak response.

In a statement released by the US Mission, Nigeria said the agreement was sealed under the America First Global Health Strategy, aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s health system and expanding access to lifesaving services.

Under the five-year MOU, the US intends to commit nearly $2.1 billion in health assistance, with nearly $3.0 billion in new domestic health expenditures by the Government of Nigeria over the same five-year period.

The combined $5.1 billion investment represents the largest co-investment made by any country so far under the US global health strategy.

Special focus on Christian health facilities

The MOU places a strong emphasis on Christian faith-based healthcare providers, recognising their indispensable role in delivering care to communities in need.

According to the US government, although Christian faith-based health facilities make up about 10 per cent of healthcare providers, they serve over 30 per cent of Nigeria’s population, particularly in rural and underserved communities.

The MOU provides approximately $200 million in dedicated support to strengthen and support these Christian facilities, enhance workforce capacity, and expand access to integrated HIV, TB, malaria, and maternal child health services.

"Nigeria’s more than 900 faith-based clinics and hospitals serve more than 30 percent of the country’s 230 million people, often in areas where healthcare facilities are limited or absent." the statements said

"Investments in Christian faith-based health institutions are uniquely positioned to complement public-sector facilities and reinforce Nigeria’s overall health infrastructure." US said.

The MoU will support integrated services targeting HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, maternal and child health, and polio, at a time when Nigeria continues to face high maternal and child mortality rates and accounts for about 30 percent of the global malaria burden.

Over a five-year period from April 2026 to December 2030, the United States Government is expected to provide nearly US$2 billion in grant funding to support Nigeria’s health priorities.

FG expresses appreciation

The Federal Government of Nigeria expresses its appreciation to the Government of the United States for its renewed partnership and shared commitment to advancing global and national health security.

Nigeria And United States Sign Landmark Agreement To Strengthen Health Security, Expand Primary Care, And Drive Self-Reliance. Photo credit: @FMIC

Speaking on the significance of the agreement, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, described the MoU as a major step toward safeguarding the health of Nigerians while strengthening national resilience.

“This partnership underscores our determination to build a health system that can prevent, detect, and respond to health threats, while expanding access to affordable, quality care for all Nigerians.

"It also reflects our firm commitment to domestic investment, accountability, and long-term sustainability,” the Minister said.

In parallel, Nigeria said it has committed to allocating at least six per cent of executed annual Federal and State budgets to health, a commitment projected to mobilise nearly US$3 billion in domestic health financing over the same period.

This commitment, it said, has already been reflected in the Federal Government’s proposed 2026 Appropriation.

Link to security and religious violence

The US government also noted that the agreement was negotiated in the context of ongoing reforms by Nigeria aimed at protecting Christian communities from violence.

It added that continued US support would be tied to Nigeria’s progress in combating extremist religious violence, particularly against vulnerable Christian populations.

However, US stressed that, like all foreign assistance, the programmes remain subject to broader US foreign policy priorities, with the option to pause or terminate funding if national interests are affected.

