The United States Mission in Nigeria has rolled out free online English language courses for Nigerians, broadening access to professional learning tools designed to improve workplace communication and career prospects.

The initiative was disclosed via the mission’s official X account on Thursday, January 29.

It forms part of ongoing educational outreach focused on skills development and global competitiveness.

Participants are expected to benefit from flexible learning schedules and exposure to an international network of peers pursuing similar goals.

Boosting workplace communication skills

The courses are delivered under the U.S. Department of State’s Online Professional English Network programme. The platform supports learners who want to improve language use in professional settings, particularly in sectors where strong communication is critical for advancement.

According to the mission, the programme allows learners to progress at their own pace while engaging with instructors and fellow participants from different countries. The structure is intended to fit around work and study commitments without reducing academic rigour.

Enrollment for the current session began on January 5, 2026. Registration will close on March 23, 2026, giving interested Nigerians several weeks to apply. Classes are scheduled to run from January 5 to March 30, 2026.

Courses tailored to key industries

A range of specialised options is available to reflect evolving labour market demands. These include “English for Business and Entrepreneurship – Develop business-focused vocabulary and effective communication skills.”

Another offering is “English for Tourism Professionals – Ideal for individuals working in travel, tourism, and hospitality.” The course targets service delivery, customer interaction, and sector-specific language use.

The programme also features “English for Career Development – Learn how to write strong resumes, apply for jobs, and perform confidently in interviews.” This option focuses on employability skills and practical job search strategies.

The US Mission advised prospective participants to apply through its official online learning platform. The courses are open to Nigerians seeking to strengthen professional capacity and improve long-term career outcomes through language proficiency.

