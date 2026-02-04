Emir Sanusi has explained that violence against women and children stems from a power imbalance, not culture

The Emir of Kano, HRH Alhaji Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, has said violence against women and children is not rooted in African culture but in unequal power relations and failure of the state to protect the weak.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, Sanusi said abuse thrives where men hold power and institutions fail to defend vulnerable people.

“Violence happens in all societies; it is not about African culture. It is about power relations. When men have power and women are not protected, men will take advantage of that power. In our society, the weak and the vulnerable are victims.”

The former Central Bank governor stressed that culture cannot be used to deny citizens their rights, noting that Nigerian law protects women and children regardless of tradition.

“As a country, we have citizens and human beings who have rights. Those rights are inviolable. You cannot violate them because of culture. You cannot beat a woman because your culture says you can beat her; she is a Nigerian citizen entitled to protection. It does not matter what you think. These are the values we live by today.”

Sanusi also pointed to failures in education, especially in rural areas, as a major driver of chíld àbùsè and early marriage. He said the law guarantees basic education, but enforcement is weak because schools are not available.

“You cannot abuse a child. We have the Universal Basic Education Act, which says every child has a right to basic education. If you take a child out of school, you are supposed to have committed an offence. How many people have ever been arrested for taking children out of school? Do you know why? Because the government has not provided the schools.”

He described life in many northern villages, where children, especially girls, have no path beyond primary school, leaving families with few options.

“You go to a village in some parts of the North, and there is a primary school, but that is it. A girl finishes school at 11. Between 11 and 18, what arrangements have been made for her? There is no secondary school, no skills centre, no provision at all for her life. The poor man finds that she is 12 or 13, and he is afraid she might get pregnant on the road. Then the next young man that comes along, he marries her off.”

The link between oppression and culture

According to Sanusi, what is often called “culture” is, in reality, poverty and state neglect. He urged governments to focus on schools, teachers, and access.

“Sometimes, these cultures simply reflect poverty. Let us supply education. Let us build schools. Let us ensure we have primary and secondary schools, and that we have teachers. Let us see if people will not put their children in school.”

He warned against judging rural communities from cities, saying many people do not understand the risks and hardship faced by girls in remote areas.

“For me, it is very easy to blame culture and blame the victim. When you sit in a city like Kano, you do not know what is happening in the village. When you go there, you need to know how many hours it takes a girl to travel from her village to the local government area, because the roads are not good or safe. We do not have a safe environment.”

Sanusi called for shared national values and clear lines on what society must reject, regardless of belief or custom.

“We need to understand that some of these issues are very complex. As a nation, we need certain common agreements and certain values. It is simply not acceptable to beat a woman, no matter what you think your culture says. Nigerian law does not allow it.”

He concluded by saying abuse is not culture but oppression, and it must end.

“There are things that are simply unacceptable. You cannot abuse a child. Many of these things do not come from culture. They come from people who take advantage of positions of power, exploit and abuse others, and then find justification in the name of culture. It is a culture of oppression, a culture of violence, and that culture needs to change.”

