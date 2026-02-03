Rev. John Hayab warns youths against the dangers of cybercrime and ill-gotten wealth

The Northern Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) emphasizes the need for hard work, honesty, and integrity in youth development

The Christian leader said the increasing rates of Yahoo-boys fraud activities raise concerns for the future of young Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Northern Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. John Hayab, has warned Yahoo-boys that Ill-gotten money can’t make them rich.

Hayab advised youths to desist from cybercrime and money-making rituals.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

He spoke against the increasing rate of popularly known “Yahoo Yahoo” and “Yahoo-plus” fraud activities.

“The Bible does not discourage money-making or wealth creation; however, it says that the love of money is the root of all evil.

“Ill-gotten money cannot make you rich.

“Those involved in cybercrime and ritual killing take money that does not belong to them and must desist from it.

“Painful as it is, if they do that just to compete with others doing the same, then it is sad.”

The Christian leader said the English words used to describe certain actions tend to downplay the gravity of the acts.

He said financial embezzlement is not different from stealing money.

“When you steal money, you are a thief.

“That is unacceptable because if that continues, these young people will become nothing but terrors in the future.”

Hayan advised parents to teach their children to embrace hard work, honesty, and integrity.

“Yahoo-Yahoo boys bring national shame to Nigeria”

Recalll that that the EFCC chairman, Ola Olukoyede, raised alarm over the increasing national embarrassment caused by internet fraudsters, popularly known as "Yahoo-Yahoo" boys.

Olukoyede highlighted the implications of cybercrime for Nigeria’s global reputation and internal security.

He lamented that these fraudsters have contributed to widespread suspicion of Nigerians abroad, particularly during immigration checks.

Yahoo boys are geniuses who need redirection

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi said some internet fraudsters, known as “Yahoo boys,” are gifted youths whose creativity can be redirected toward innovation and national growth.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate warns that Nigeria cannot progress while celebrating greed and rewarding dishonesty.

Speaking at a youth conference in Onitsha, Obi urges leaders to model integrity and youths to rediscover the dignity of labour and hard work.

Source: Legit.ng