An internet fraudster, popularly known as yahoo boy, has shared what he regretted doing when he was deep into fraud

A content creator interviewed the yahoo boy turned security man and he revealed his salary on the new job is N40k, which won't be enough

The yahoo boy's interview has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some noting that one can't achieve anything meaningful with stolen money

A yahoo boy, identified as Quadri, has opened up about his regrets after going broke.

Quadri shared his regrets in an interview with @kimzzyfrosh, a TikTok content creator.

He said he regrets misusing funds. Photo Credit: @kimzzyfrosh

Source: TikTok

Quadri showed the interviewer a N20k tattoo he got on his left arm when things were going well for him.

Broke yahoo boy's regrets

In a video posted on TikTok, Quadri, now a security man, lamented that his pay at his new job is N40k.

He said he just started it and does not plan to do the job beyond two months because the pay can't pay his bills.

Speaking about his regrets, Quadri, a cobbler, told the interviewer that he regrets not channelling his fraud proceeds into a profitable venture.

He regretted lodging in different hotels and carrying women. In his words:

"Wetin I regret be say I no use the money achieve some kind things. Because, normally, I get handiwork. Normally, I suppose use am achieve something.

"I carry woman o. Woman chop me o. I sleep for different type of hotel, dey lodge anyhow, dey buy things and things..."

Watch his video below:

Reactions trail young man's story

shamsudeen838 said:

"You spend wisely you no spend wisely your money go still finish."

Undrdg said:

"I believe men should have bigger dreams...how you go say you wan go back street wetin happen to investing in farm or clothing brand or other business wey money go dey come daily. streets no be forever."

bullions001 said:

"I still d carry woman o ,but i don almost build my house finish."

jibexjunior🤴🦹🥷 said:

"E get before e no get again no go be our potion."

Mohammed sani salihu said:

"U cannot achieve anything with unlawful earnings."

Killy said:

"I Don take €20k but I never lodge hotel or carry woman for my life before.but I still broke."

sebiezy brain said:

"If you done take like $5k before and you know use am well you go broke."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a White man had promised a job in Canada to a yahoo boy who scammed him.

Ex-yahoo boy shares why he stopped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a former yahoo boy had shared why he quit scamming people.

The repentant internet fraudster made public his messages with a lady whom he had scammed and how that marked a turning point in his life.

Announcing his decision to quit fraud, the young man appealed to people to pray for him. His story went viral.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng