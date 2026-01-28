Prophet Joshua Iginla defends controversial statement on wealth and leadership made by Pastor Korede Komaiya

FCT, Abuja - The Lead Pastor of Champions Faith Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has defended the controversial “I can never follow a poor pastor” statement.

Pastor Korede Komaiya of The Master's Place Int'l Church made the statement in January 2026, during a programme at COZA in Abuja, drawing mixed reactions across social media.

Reacting to the controversy surrounding the viral statement, Iginla said life is defined by personal choice and perspective.

The popular pastor said the statement had been misunderstood by many Nigerians.

Iginla stressed that Pastor Kmaiya’s statement merely reflected a personal opinion shaped by life experiences.

He stated this during a church service in a video message titled “The Poor Versus the Rich.”

Prophet Iginla said the statement might not have been acceptable years ago.

He, however, said changing realities and exposure could influence how people view leadership and prosperity.

“What is wrong with the statement? It is his personal opinion. If you want to follow a poor pastor, follow one. If you want to follow a rich pastor, follow one.”

He backed his stand with Proverbs 19:4 to argue that wealth naturally attracts people, while poverty often repels them

The cleric noted that the scripture itself acknowledges this reality.

He questioned why poverty was often spiritualised while prosperity was viewed with suspicion in the church.

Iginla argued that prosperity should not be confused with spirituality

“If I say today the topic of our message is poverty, will you sit down?” he asked. “Do you teach people how to be poor?”

“You can be poor and make heaven like Lazarus. You can be rich and make heaven like Abraham, David, or Solomon.”

He warned against what he described as “terrorising” others for embracing prosperity.

According to Iginla, both poverty and wealth were personal choices.

Prophet Iginla urged pastors to teach practical wealth creation alongside spiritual growth.

