Prophet Iginla Defends “I Can Never Follow Poor Pastor” Comment, “The Poor Versus the Rich”

by  Adekunle Dada
3 min read
  • Prophet Joshua Iginla defends controversial statement on wealth and leadership made by Pastor Korede Komaiya
  • Iginla emphasizes personal choice in following pastors, regardless of wealth or poverty
  • He challenges the church's view on prosperity, urging practical wealth creation alongside spiritual teachings

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Lead Pastor of Champions Faith Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, has defended the controversial “I can never follow a poor pastor” statement.

Pastor Korede Komaiya of The Master's Place Int'l Church made the statement in January 2026, during a programme at COZA in Abuja, drawing mixed reactions across social media.

Prophet Iginla defends Pastor Korede's controversial ‘poor pastor’ comment
Prophet Iginla defends 'poor pastor' comment amid social media debate on prosperity.
Reacting to the controversy surrounding the viral statement, Iginla said life is defined by personal choice and perspective.

The popular pastor said the statement had been misunderstood by many Nigerians.

Iginla stressed that Pastor Kmaiya’s statement merely reflected a personal opinion shaped by life experiences.

He stated this during a church service in a video message titled “The Poor Versus the Rich.”

Prophet Iginla said the statement might not have been acceptable years ago.

He, however, said changing realities and exposure could influence how people view leadership and prosperity.

“What is wrong with the statement? It is his personal opinion. If you want to follow a poor pastor, follow one. If you want to follow a rich pastor, follow one.”

He backed his stand with Proverbs 19:4 to argue that wealth naturally attracts people, while poverty often repels them

The cleric noted that the scripture itself acknowledges this reality.

He questioned why poverty was often spiritualised while prosperity was viewed with suspicion in the church.

Iginla argued that prosperity should not be confused with spirituality

“If I say today the topic of our message is poverty, will you sit down?” he asked. “Do you teach people how to be poor?”
“You can be poor and make heaven like Lazarus. You can be rich and make heaven like Abraham, David, or Solomon.”

He warned against what he described as “terrorising” others for embracing prosperity.

According to Iginla, both poverty and wealth were personal choices.

Prophet Iginla urged pastors to teach practical wealth creation alongside spiritual growth.

Prophet Iginla says prosperity is choice following controverisal "poor pastor" statement
Prophet Iginla urges Nigerians to choose their pastor, rich or poor.
Pastor Abel Damina blasts Korede Komaiya

Recall that Pastor Abel Damina criticised Pastor Komaiya after a video surfaced online showing the Komaiya declaring that he would never follow a poor pastor.

Damina accused Komaiya of promoting greed, materialism, and fighting his own poverty while using money collected from poor followers to fund his lifestyle.

The clash ignited heated debates on social media, with Nigerians sharing their views on Komaiya's prosperity preaching and Damina's criticism.

2027 Presidency: Prophet Iginla discloses Peter Obi's destiny

Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi has been warned against accepting anything less than the presidential slot from the coalition movement.

Prophet Iginla, in a recent prophetic revelation, maintained that Obi's accepting the vice presidential slot was against his destiny.

Iginla stated that Obi would be making a political misstep should he accept anything less than the presidency in the newly formed coalition.

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)

