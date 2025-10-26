Peter Obi says some internet fraudsters, known as “Yahoo boys,” are gifted youths whose creativity can be redirected toward innovation and national growth

The former Labour Party presidential candidate warns that Nigeria cannot progress while celebrating greed and rewarding dishonesty

Speaking at a youth conference in Onitsha, Obi urges leaders to model integrity and youths to rediscover the dignity of labour and hard work

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has said that many young Nigerians involved in internet fraud, commonly known as “Yahoo Yahoo,” possess intelligence and creativity that could be harnessed for national progress if properly guided.

Obi made the remark on Saturday while speaking at the Golden Health Conference held at the Archbishop Patterson Auditorium, All Saints’ Cathedral, Onitsha, Anambra state.

The event, themed “Money Beyond Wealth,” was organized to promote ethical leadership and moral rebirth among Nigerian youths.

Calls for redirection, not condemnation

The former Anambra governor said his experience with Nigerian youths convinced him that many of them have raw talent that only needs proper mentoring.

“Some of our so-called Yahoo boys are geniuses who need redirection, not condemnation. Their creativity and courage, if properly guided, can drive innovation and national development,” Obi said.

In the post on X, he urged parents, leaders, and institutions to focus on transforming these misplaced energies into productive ventures. According to him, the challenge facing the country is not a lack of talent but the failure to channel it into meaningful enterprise.

Obi added that if Nigeria could provide structure and opportunities, many young people currently engaging in cybercrime would excel in technology, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

Obi disclosed that he returned early from a meeting in the United Kingdom to attend the event, which he described as a necessary conversation in rebuilding moral values among the youth.

Warns against greed and dishonest leadership

The former governor cautioned against the growing obsession with money and material wealth, saying such greed had eroded the moral fabric of the nation.

He noted that true wealth goes beyond money and should reflect integrity, character, and purpose.

“Real wealth uplifts both the individual and society, promotes education, reduces poverty, and creates opportunities for others to live dignified lives,” he said.

Obi maintained that Nigeria cannot achieve meaningful progress if corruption and dishonesty continue to be celebrated.

He urged leaders to lead by example, stating that “leadership must lead by example, for a nation that rewards dishonesty cannot build integrity."

He encouraged young Nigerians to embrace hard work and rediscover the dignity of labour, emphasizing that developed nations are built by citizens who think, work, and innovate, not by miracles.

Obi also called for justice and fairness in governance, saying no tribe or religion enjoys privileges over another.

“No religion or tribe buys bread cheaper than another. Nigeria is blessed with abundant resources; what we lack is the will to do what is right,” he said.

He expressed appreciation to Bishop Owen Nwokolo of the Diocese on the Niger for his mentorship and praised the conference organizers for promoting value-based leadership among young people.

