A directive from the office of the senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District, Rufai Sani Hanga, has instructed former New Nigeria People’s Party local government leaders in the district to return vehicles issued to them before their defection to the All Progressives Congress.

As reported by Daily Trust, the move followed the recent wave of defections that reshaped the political landscape of Kano state.

The instruction was contained in a letter dated January 28, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the Senator’s Office, Engr. Ibrahim Nakwalli Kawaji.

The document, which surfaced publicly on Thursday, January 29, was addressed to the NNPP chairman of Kura Local Government Area, Alhaji Ubale Isyaku Waskas, and referenced vehicles provided for party-related activities.

NNPP vehicles to be returned immediately

According to the letter, the recipient was directed to return “the party vehicle provided to you by the Distinguished Senator Rufai Hanga for NNPP activities in your local government” to the senator’s office located on Sokoto Road in Nasarawa GRA, Kano.

A specific timeframe was given, with the return scheduled between January 28 and January 30, 2026.

The letter stated that the vehicle would remain at the senator’s office pending the resolution of internal party issues.

It also urged continued loyalty to the party during the period. Daily Trust reported that similar letters were issued to all NNPP local government chairmen within the Kano Central Senatorial District.

The affected councils span a wide section of the district and include Dala, Dawakin Kudu, Fagge, Garun Mallam, Gezawa, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Kura, Madobi, Minjibir, Nasarawa, Tarauni, Ungogo and Warawa.

The directive further required that all vehicles be handed over directly to the head of the senator’s office, Alhaji Shehu Tijjani Usman Tarauni, on the grounds that the vehicles were party property.

The development followed the recent defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to the APC alongside 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives and all 44 local government chairmen.

Mixed reactions trail development

The directive sparked reactions among party supporters and political observers. Social media user Sani Gilashi Haruna described the move as unfortunate and inconsistent with past political practice in the state.

He cited previous instances where vehicles distributed to party leaders were not retrieved after electoral losses.

In a related reaction, Alhaji Abdussalam Abdulkarim, popularly known as AA Zaura, indicated readiness to provide alternative vehicles to the affected leaders.

His spokesperson, Malam Dahiru Ahmad Maihuddadu, said AA Zaura was prepared to offer “better vehicles,” while describing the senator’s action as regrettable.

