Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has approved a new round of appointments and promotions across key government institutions.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Monday by his spokesperson, Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa.

According to the statement, Abubakar Matawalle was named Acting Director-General of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, while Yusuf Mukhtar was promoted to the rank of Permanent Secretary, PUNCH reported.

Rahama Alhaji was appointed Provost of the Kano State Anti-Corruption Institute, and veteran Kannywood actress Aina’u Ade was elevated from Special Assistant to Senior Special Assistant on Kannywood Affairs.

Background of appointees

Dawakin-Tofa explained that Matawalle had previously served as Executive Secretary of the Pilgrims Welfare Board and as Permanent Secretary, Establishment, before retiring from the Kano State Civil Service in 2014.

He said:

“Matawalle is a seasoned administrator who rose from the position of Assistant Secretary to Permanent Secretary and distinguished himself in the management of Hajj operations over the years.”

On Rahama Alhaji, the spokesperson described her as a highly accomplished legal practitioner with expertise in litigation, corporate law, regulatory compliance, and academic administration.

He added:

“Her appointment reflects the governor’s commitment to strengthening anti-corruption institutions with professionals of proven integrity, competence, and administrative capacity.”

The statement also noted that Aina’u Ade’s promotion was based on her outstanding performance in her previous role.

Governor’s directive to appointees

Governor Yusuf urged all the appointees to justify the confidence placed in them through hard work, transparency, and loyalty to the Kano First Agenda. The appointments and promotions took immediate effect.

This development came only days after the governor approved another round of appointments and promotions aimed at improving governance and service delivery.

Among those named was Abdulkadir Kankarofi, who was appointed Special Adviser on Humanitarian Affairs in the Office of the Executive Governor.

