President Tinubu has remained outside Nigeria days after departing for a state visit to Türkiye, with no official return date disclosed by the Presidency

The Presidency declined to clarify when the visit would end, as key presidential aides could not be reached for confirmation

Sources within the Presidency had said diplomatic and business engagements were still ongoing, while Nigeria and Türkiye signed nine bilateral agreements

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet to return to Nigeria days after departing for a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye, and this has raised public curiosity over the length of the trip and its official conclusion.

The President left Abuja on Monday, January 26, for Ankara, where he held a series of diplomatic and bilateral engagements with Turkish authorities and business leaders.

At the time of departure, the Presidency had indicated that the visit would end after scheduled meetings, but no return date was announced.

Presidency silent on return date

Earlier statements from the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, said Tinubu would return at the conclusion of the visit.

The statement did not include a timeline or clarify when the engagements would be wrapped up.

Attempts to confirm whether the visit had officially ended or when the President would return proved unsuccessful.

Onanuga and the Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Mr Daniel Bwala, were unreachable by reporters as of the time of filing this report.

The lack of official clarification fueled speculation, although there was no indication from government sources that the President’s absence was linked to any emergency or extension beyond planned engagements, Daily Trust reported.

Ongoing engagements in Ankara

Sources within the Presidency said parts of the visit included meetings between Nigerian and Turkish business leaders, alongside discussions with senior government officials.

According to the sources, some of these engagements were still ongoing, even if they were not publicly broadcast.

The source said not all activities during a state visit are immediately visible to the public or covered by the media. The emphasis, according to the official, was on outcomes rather than appearances.

“The fact that the President is not seen physically in Türkiye today (Thursday) does not mean that meetings and engagements are not ongoing.

“Not everything will be on television immediately. The important thing is that when the President and members of his entourage return, Nigerians will be fully briefed on the outcomes,” the source said.

Agreements signed between both countries

At the conclusion of bilateral talks on Wednesday, officials from Nigeria and Türkiye signed nine agreements designed to deepen cooperation across several sectors. The agreements were aimed at expanding diplomatic, economic, and strategic ties between both countries.

Government officials said details of the agreements and their expected impact would be made public after the President’s return to Nigeria.

