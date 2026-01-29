President Bola Tinubu has undertaken official visits across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia since assuming office

The foreign trips has formed part of Nigeria’s diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, economic cooperation and global presence

As at January 2026, official records had shown that the president had visited 24 countries spanning five major world regions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foreign travel record since assuming office has continued to attract public attention, with supporters and critics alike examining the scope and intent of his international engagements.

The presidency has consistently framed these trips as part of a broader effort to reposition Nigeria diplomatically, attract investment and strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.

From Europe to Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia, Tinubu’s itinerary reflects an administration keen on maintaining Nigeria’s presence on major global platforms.

Officials have always argued that the visits were tied to economic diplomacy, security cooperation and renewed engagement with strategic partners.

Scope of Tinubu's diplomatic engagements

Since his swearing-in, the president has undertaken official visits cutting across five major regions of the world.

These trips have included participation in high-level summits, state visits, bilateral meetings and engagements with international institutions and investors. Government sources have maintained that each visit formed part of a calculated diplomatic outreach rather than ceremonial travel.

It has been noted that Europe featured prominently in the early phase of the administration’s foreign engagements, followed by sustained interaction with African neighbours and regional partners.

The Middle East and Asia have also received attention, reflecting Nigeria’s interest in energy cooperation, infrastructure development and trade expansion.

Below is the full list of all countries President Bola Tinubu has visited since taking over power in 2023.

1. Turkiye

2. France

3. Germany

4. The Netherlands

5. United Kingdom

6. Vatican

7. Benin Republic

8. Chad

9. Ghana

10. Senegal

11. Guinea

12. Equatorial Guinea

13. Kenya

14. Ethiopia

15. South Africa

16. Tanzania

17. Saudi Arabia

18. Qatar

19. United Arab Emirates

20. Brazil

21. Saint Lucia

22. United States of America

23. India

24. China

