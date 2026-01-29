Full List of All Countries Tinubu Visited Since Taking Office
- President Bola Tinubu has undertaken official visits across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia since assuming office
- The foreign trips has formed part of Nigeria’s diplomatic outreach aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, economic cooperation and global presence
- As at January 2026, official records had shown that the president had visited 24 countries spanning five major world regions
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s foreign travel record since assuming office has continued to attract public attention, with supporters and critics alike examining the scope and intent of his international engagements.
The presidency has consistently framed these trips as part of a broader effort to reposition Nigeria diplomatically, attract investment and strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations.
From Europe to Africa, the Middle East, the Americas and Asia, Tinubu’s itinerary reflects an administration keen on maintaining Nigeria’s presence on major global platforms.
Officials have always argued that the visits were tied to economic diplomacy, security cooperation and renewed engagement with strategic partners.
Scope of Tinubu's diplomatic engagements
Since his swearing-in, the president has undertaken official visits cutting across five major regions of the world.
These trips have included participation in high-level summits, state visits, bilateral meetings and engagements with international institutions and investors. Government sources have maintained that each visit formed part of a calculated diplomatic outreach rather than ceremonial travel.
It has been noted that Europe featured prominently in the early phase of the administration’s foreign engagements, followed by sustained interaction with African neighbours and regional partners.
The Middle East and Asia have also received attention, reflecting Nigeria’s interest in energy cooperation, infrastructure development and trade expansion.
Below is the full list of all countries President Bola Tinubu has visited since taking over power in 2023.
1. Turkiye
2. France
3. Germany
4. The Netherlands
5. United Kingdom
6. Vatican
7. Benin Republic
8. Chad
9. Ghana
10. Senegal
11. Guinea
12. Equatorial Guinea
13. Kenya
14. Ethiopia
15. South Africa
16. Tanzania
17. Saudi Arabia
18. Qatar
19. United Arab Emirates
20. Brazil
21. Saint Lucia
22. United States of America
23. India
24. China
Tinubu returns to Abuja after Abu Dhabi trip
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had returned to Nigeria on Friday, January 17, following his participation in the 2026 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where he joined other global leaders to discuss climate action, energy transition, and sustainable development.
The President attended the summit alongside key members of his cabinet.
A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the visit delivered concrete outcomes for Nigeria beyond high level engagements. On the margins of the summit, Nigeria entered into a major economic agreement with the United Arab Emirates aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.
